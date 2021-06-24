Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Directed by Hal Houston. The Cast includes: Brenton LeuVoy - Baker, Johanna LeuVoy - Baker's Wife, Jamie Wells - The Witch, William O'Brien - Narrator/Mysterious Man, Annie Ratanapan - Cinderella, Adam Dominick - Jack, Sydney Campbell - Little Red, Ben Smallwood - Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Aaron Natarelli - Rapunzel's Prince, Tereyai Robinson - Jack's Mom, Lillian Rees - Rapunzel, Rachel Wiltshire - The Stepmother, Lexi Gellegani - Florinda, Ava Gellegani - Lucinda, Nicholas McInturff - The Steward, Madeleine McNamara - Granny/Giantess, Dana Bauman - Cinderella's Mother, and Owen White - Milky White.

Performances are June 25th thru July 2nd at FIVE14 Church, 5477 N. Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ohio. For tickets visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53003

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer