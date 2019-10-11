Photo Coverage: First Look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

A Trivial Comedy for Serious People, by Oscar Wilde, first performed on 14 February 1895 at the St James's Theatre in London. The Play tells the story of Jack and Algernon, two young men who maintain fictitious personae to escape burdensome social obligations. Through a series of schemes, lies, and hidden identities, the two men find themselves in the Country at Jack's estate, both under assumed names, and both engaged to be Married.

Working within the social conventions of late Victorian London, the show finds humor in the triviality with which it treats institutions as serious as marriage, and the result is a scathing satire of Victorian ways. Its high farce and witty dialogue have helped make The Importance of Being Earnest Wilde's most enduringly popular play.

Performances are October 11th thru the 13th, 2019 at the Bradley Theater, 2800 Walker Rd, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.bradleytheater.com/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





