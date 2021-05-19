Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Streaming May 19-23rd!

May. 19, 2021  

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a 1967 musical comedy with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz in his comic strip Peanuts.

Join Bishop Hartley's Drama Department as they bring Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang to life. Follow them as they explore life's great questions, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. Remember - Happiness is anyone and anything at all that's loved by you!

Performances are streaming May 19th through 23rd 2021. For more information or to purchase the streaming tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/s3mu9vr5

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos: Bishop Hartley High School Drama Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Max Crumm
Max Crumm

Related Articles View More Columbus Stories
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors Theatre of Columbu Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Drexel Theatre Will Reopen Memorial Day Weekend Photo

Drexel Theatre Will Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

ROCK OF AGES is Now Playing at Licking Heights High School Photo

ROCK OF AGES is Now Playing at Licking Heights High School

Photo Coverage: First look at Reynoldsburg HS and Eastland-Fairfield Performing Arts STEEL Photo

Photo Coverage: First look at Reynoldsburg HS and Eastland-Fairfield Performing Arts' STEEL MAGNOLIAS


From This Author Jerri Shafer