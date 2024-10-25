Opera Columbus Kicks Off 43rd Season With THE THREEPENNY OPERA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera Columbus’s 43rd season will kick off with The Threepenny Opera at the Southern Theatre on Nov. 22 + 24 alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. The Threepenny Opera is a landmark 20th-century musical and will be led by the company’s inaugural Principal Guest Conductor Dr. Everett McCorvey, alongside prominent Broadway and opera director Austin Regan, with movement choreography by Opera Columbus’ 2023-25 CRANE Directing Fellow Brandon McKnight.

Rarely performed by professional opera companies, Opera Columbus’s take on The Threepenny Opera will be set in the impoverished back alleys, exploring a satiric critique of capitalism and the meaning of morality when living in the slums. The production will follow underworld antihero Mackie Messer (a.k.a. Mack the Knife) as he tries to woo Polly Peachum and elude the authorities. Set to Kurt Weill’s irresistible score, The Threepenny Opera is considered to be a benchmark of early sound cinema.

“There are many things that make this production special. Not only is this the first production of the season, but it is also our first production with our new, esteemed Principal Guest Conductor, Dr. Everett McCorvey,” said Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus’s General Director + CEO. “This is not a production you’ll be able to see performed by many other opera companies, and if you’re a fan of Cabaret and Sweeney Todd, then this show is a must-see.”

Benjamin Dutcher will lead the cast as Macheath (aka “Mack the Knife), with Robert Kerr as Jonathan Peachum, Michelle Trainor as Mrs. Peachum, Erica Gabriel as Polly Peachum, Tesia Kwarteng as Jenny, Fitzgerald St. Louis as Tiger Brown and the Chief of Police, and Hannah Bullock as Lucy. The cast of Opera Columbus veterans have previously performed with the company in Carmen, A Magic Flute Experience: The Temple, La Traviata, La Cenerentola and more.

In collaboration with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, The Threepenny Opera will be presented at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2:00 p.m. Audience members are invited to arrive early to enjoy a magic pre-show experience with MK Lebeaux.

Performances will be sung in English with English supertitles. Ticket prices range from $16.94 to $133.68. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.operacolumbus.org/threepenny/.

Comments