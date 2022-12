Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; at Abbey Theater of Dublin Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Stella Hiatt Kane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 12%

Jamie Mcmahon - RENT:SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 11%

Vincent Sylvester - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 10%

Noni Maddrey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Cimmunity Theatre 8%

Dionysia Williams - RENT - Short North Stage 8%

Teryn Cuozzo - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Dionysia Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 5%

Frances Gaskill - RENT - Lancaster Performing Arts Center 5%

Jenny small - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington 5%

Cindy Straub - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 4%

Myles Lawson - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 4%

Tonya Kraner - BARE - Little TheaterOff Broadway 4%

Jessica Noal - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Tanya kraner - BARE - Worthington community theatre 2%

Adam Levine - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Trevor Michael Schmidt - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 2%

Dionysia Williams - ALTER BOYZ - Short North Stage 2%

Heidi Kok - CINDERELLA - Butterfly Guild 2%

Will Macke - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 2%

Nikki Rehmert - RIDE THE CYCLONE - ImagineTheatre 1%

Shabonne Grimm - MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 1%

Tony Ingham - CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Theater 1%

Gabby Stefura - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 1%

Nikki Mirza - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 0%

Megan Bell - FROZEN JR. - MTVarts 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elise Wesley - NEWSIES - CCT 15%

Rebecca White - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 14%

Jennifer Myers - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 13%

Dallas - RENT:SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 11%

Bottari & Case - SISTER ACT - Short North Stage 9%

Laura Plikerd - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Debbie’s Costume Shop - BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 7%

Katie Wagner - CINDERELLA - Butterfly Guild 7%

Debbie Hamrick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

Catherine Huffman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Cindy Jacober - CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Thater 3%

Unknown - SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

Cindy Jacober - 1776 - Hilliard Arts Council 2%

Dayton Willison - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Susan Brown - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%



Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Westerville South High School 43%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane 37%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Theater 15%

BACK IN TIME - District West 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Bishara - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 14%

Mark Mineart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

A. Víctor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 8%

Chari Arespacochaga - RENT - Short North Stage 6%

Joe Deer - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Shane Davis - MATILDA - Worthington Community Theater 6%

Edward Carignan - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 5%

David Bahgat - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

David J. Glover - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 5%

Edward Carignan - SPRING AWAKENING - Short Noth Stage 4%

Victor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Theatre 4%

Chris Gallagher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pct 4%

Damon Barnett - BARE - Worthington 3%

Linda Sheppard - SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 2%

Katey Munger and Michael Ruehrmund - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

Damon Barnett - BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 2%

Thom Ogilvie - THE MUSIC MAN - Licking County Players 2%

Kirsten Upchurch - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Erin Gibbons - MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 2%

Brandon Boring - SECOND TO SHERLOCK - Imagine Productions 2%

Bill goldsmith - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery 1%

Joe Bishara - THE MOMENT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

Joe Bishara - MUSICALS OF MUSICALS - Abbey Theatre 1%

Nikki Mirza - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Michael Ruehrmund - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Ampatheater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dr. Aviva Neff - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 17%

Joe Werstak - PUFFS - Wagnall’s community theatre 8%

Tim Browning - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

David J Glover - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 7%

A Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 6%

Joe Bishara - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 6%

Joe Bishara - THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 5%

Joseph Bishara - VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 4%

Nikki Mirza - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Emily Hare - HEART PROBLEMS - Licking County Players 3%

Madi Ryan - PUFFS - Wagnall’s Community Theatre 3%

Damon Barnett - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Curtain Players 3%

Will Macke - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 2%

Keely Curtis Chapman - SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

Heather Schultz - WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET - Curtain Players 2%

Michael Day - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 2%

Katie Palcsak - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

Sarah Vargo - LET’S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 2%

David Vargo - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Douglas C Shaffer - THE SHADOW BOX - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 2%

Damon Barnett - LARAMIE PROJECT - Curtain Players 2%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%

Laura Gordon - PRIMA DONNA - Catco 1%

Julie Whiney Scott - WHERE WINTER RESTS ON A WOUNDED HEART HEA - 2022 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 10%

RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 9%

RENT - Short North Stage 8%

NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 8%

MATILDA - Worthington Community Theater 8%

PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 5%

7 BRIDES FOR 7 BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

BARE - Worthington Community Theatre 3%

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA JR. THE MUSICAL - New Albany Youth Theatre 3%

YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 1%

RENT - Lancaster Performing Arts Center 1%

ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 1%

MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 1%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Short North Stage 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery players 1%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 1%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Arts Council 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elliot France - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 21%

Bowen Moss - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 18%

Dale Harris - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 16%

Chris Lipstreu - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 12%

Jennifer Sansfacon - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Meghan Jirik - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Kurt Mueller - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 5%

Brendan Michna - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Dale Harris - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 3%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 3%

Amanda Iman - WINDBERRY CREEK - MadLab Theatre 1%

Dalia Natour - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dr. Lara Brooks - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 15%

Lori Kay Harvey - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 14%

Jonathan Collura - RENT - Short North Stage 12%

Lauren Janoschka - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 10%

Jonathan Collura - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 9%

Kevin Wines - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Sue Laney - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington Community Theatre 7%

Johnathan Collura - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Short north 5%

Aaron Dvorak - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 4%

Eric Alsford - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 3%

Que jiñes - HEAD OVER HEELS - Catco 3%

Stephanie Stevens - CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

Jonathan Collura - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Collura - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Evolution Theatre w 2%

Stephanie Stevens - 1776 - Hilliard Arts Council 2%

Allen finkelstein - 25TH ANNUAL - Gallery 1%

Dane Heuchemer - OLIVER - MTVarts 1%

Diane Dingler - OLIVER - MTVarts 0



Best Musical

RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 10%

RENT - Short North Stage 10%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre 8%

NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 5%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington Community Theatre 3%

7 BRIDES FOR 7 BROTHERS - weathervane playhouse 3%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Short North Stage 3%

SEUSSICAL - Hilliard Community Theater 2%

BARE - LTOB 2%

SISTER ACT - Short North Stage 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Westerville City Schools 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Short North Stage 2%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Licking County Players 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 2%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Catco 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Imagine Productions 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LAND OF OURS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 21%

YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 9%

DEAR MY BROWN SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 9%

AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 7%

OTTERBEIN PLAYWRIGHTS COLLECTIVE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

SILENT SKY - Red Herring 6%

THE MOMENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

HEART PROBLEMS - Licking County Players 5%

LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 5%

VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 4%

NIGHTMARE IN SUBURBIA - Licking County Players 4%

BEETHOVEN: TORMENT AND TRIUMPH BY JUDITH LYNN STILLMAN - The Tree Church/Lancaster Festival 3%

CASTING CALL - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 2%

THE CLAW - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

WELCOME HOME - MTVarts 2%

WHERE WINTER RESTS ON A WOUNDED HEART - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

DELILAH'S ADVENTURE - ReAct Theatre 1%

SEE, INVISIBLE - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 0%

BOUND FOR ALBANIA - Original Productions Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Musical

J’Quay Gibbs - RENT - Short North Stage 11%

Nora West - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre 10%

Mia Kadar - RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

Laura Overby - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 6%

Victoria Mesa - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Cameron Wilson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 5%

Katie Christine Wagner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Lisa Glover - RENT - Short North Stage 4%

Ian Keller - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 3%

Joe Bishara - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 3%

Lev Hund - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 3%

Logan Buck - SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 3%

Deryn Kraner - HELLO DOLLY - Lancaster high school 3%

Hunter Minor - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Emma Samuelson - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Arthur Lev Hund - RENT - Abbey Theater 2%

Marrett Laney - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Leland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Little Theatre off Broadway 2%

Alexa Clint - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Jewish Community Center of Columbus 2%

Nora DeGreen - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - weathervane playhouse 2%

Cassie Rea - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 1%

Catherine Garcia - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Lake Wilburn - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 1%

PJ Palmer - ALTAR BOYZ - Short North Stage 1%

Ryan Shreve - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Quincy Shaindlin - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 13%

Lev Hund - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 10%

Caliph Scott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Abby Bauder - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre 5%

Sydney Campbell - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 5%

Sam Myers - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 4%

Teryn Cuozzo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Alex Dutton - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

Alexa Clint - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 3%

Nikki Snyder - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

Nat Harper - VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Emily Bartholic - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 3%

Jarrod Turnbull - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Christina Yoho - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 2%

Connor Daugherty - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

David Bahgat - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Julie Whitney Scott - DEAR MY BLACK SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 2%

Barbe Helwig - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Tom Murdock - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 1%

Aaron Natarelli - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 1%

Jessica Gibson - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 1%

Doug Joseph - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring Theatre 1%

Colleen Cunningham - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 1%

Tom Murdock - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 1%

Jabari Johnson - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 1%



Best Play

RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 18%

BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 13%

PUFFS - Wagnalls community theater 9%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 8%

NOISES OFF - Short north stage 7%

A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - CATCO 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 4%

YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 3%

VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring Theatre 2%

ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 2%

WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET - Curtain Players 1%

LET’S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 1%

DEAR MY BLACK SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%

CASTING CALL - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

THE ODD COUPLE - Alcove Dinner Theater 1%

AN OPEN LETTER TO MY BROWN SKIN - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 0%

SEE, INVISIBLE - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 0%

WHERE WINTER RESTS ON A WOUNDED HEART - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie R. Gerckens - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 18%

Jason Bolen - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 15%

Victor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 14%

George - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 10%

LITTLE SHOP - Short north stage 9%

Bess Parker - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

A Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 5%

Jennifer Sansfacon - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Kat Wexler - 1776 - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

Booth Muller - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Curtain Players 3%

Kate Hawthorne - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Catco 2%

Kate Hawthorne - SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 2%

Kate Haethorne - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab Theatre 1%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%

Kate Hawthorne - THE GRAVEYARD SHIFT - MadLab Theatre 1%

Tony Ludivico - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Curtain Players 1%

Kate Hawthorne - WINDBERRY CREEK - MadLab Theatre 1%

Michael Brewer - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery 0%

Bruce Jacklin - WALLY'S CAFE - Alcove Dinner Theater 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kitty Mader - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 26%

Kathleen Uhl - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 18%

David Crone and Krista Pojman - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 17%

Seth Sprang - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 13%

Dr. Casey Palbicki - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Will Macke - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 8%

Dr. Casey Palbicki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shelby Zimmerman - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

Arnav Nawani - RENT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 6%

Amy Rittberger - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre 6%

Vera Ryan Cremeans - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Dale Ross Saunders - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Zoe Woods - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 4%

Lizzie Gill - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Nick van Atta - NEWSIES - CCT 4%

Conner Triplett - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Alexa Clint - NEWSIES - CCT 4%

Marly Buck - SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 3%

Edin Kebede - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Emma Samuelson - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - weathervane playhouse 3%

Phil Wells - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Alexandra Alderman - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 3%

Aaron Natarelli - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 2%

Phoenix Gray - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Angelina Powel - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Sydney Freihofer - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 2%

Daniel Bernthold - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Emmett Vanbuskirk - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 2%

AJ Lockhart - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Short North Stage 2%

Stephen Grinch - THE MUSIC MAN - Licking County Players 1%

Eric Lavery - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

Michael Lee, Jr. - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Paxton Longoria - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre 13%

Jackson Gifford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 13%

William Darby IV - THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 7%

Beth Sanford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 7%

Frankie Goodman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Madi Ryan - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 4%

Zachary Ryan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - weathervane playhouse 4%

Anna Soppelsa - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 4%

Kathryn McCarty - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 4%

Keilyn Snell - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

William Darby IV - CATSPAW - Original Productions Theatre 3%

April Adams - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

Tyreese Bowman - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 3%

David Boley - LARAMIE PROJECT - Curtain Players 3%

Quint Paxton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Trinity Yeomans - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 2%

Bill Hafner - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Dallas Ray - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

Alicia Hoffman - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Nora DeGreen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

John Grote - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab Theatre 1%

Kasey Meininger - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 1%

Stephen Hanna - CACTUS FLOWER - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 1%

Nick Martin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 1%

Duncan McKennie - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 1%