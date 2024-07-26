Photos: Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PACE brings a classic dark thriller in three acts to Columbus. One of Agatha Christie’s darkest tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end.

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

The cast of And Then There Were None features Erika Carper as Vera Claythorne, Wes McAloney as Philip Lombard, Keith Robinson as Lawrence Wargrave, Caleb Baker as William Henry Blore, Kate Willis as Dr Armstrong, Joyce Leahy as Emily Brent, Bruce Thompson as General MacKenzie, Ryan Dever as Rogers, Riley Heeter as Mrs Rogers, Elijah Payne as Anthony Marston, and Nathan Uhrman as Fred Narracott. The production is directed by Douglas C Shaffer.

Performances are July 25 - 28, 2024 at 8pm and July 29, 2024 at 3:00pm at Columbus Dance Theatre,

592 E Main St Columbus OH 43215. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 online with coupon code "NONE", Tickets are available at www.pacecolumbus.com/reservations

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

