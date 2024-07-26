The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio Kicks Off 40th Season With BIG FISH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio will open its 2024-2025 season with the musical Big Fish, running from September 12-29, 2024, in Studio One at the Vern Riffe Center. Directed by Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, this production promises a magical and enchanting start to its 40th season.

With music and lyrics by Columbus-based Tony nominee Andrew Lippa and a book by John August, Big Fish is based on the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton. This musical is a wonder-filled celebration of love and storytelling, blending heartfelt truths with fantastical tales into a vibrant, magical tapestry. As Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman, nears the end of his own story, it's up to his son, Will, to embark on a journey to find the truth at the heart of his father's stories and reveal the man behind the myths. Along the way, he discovers a world where the lines between truth and fiction are blurred and imagination soars, leaving him with a new appreciation for the unique ways we express love.

"At The Contemporary, we tell stories uniquely, rather than replicating Broadway or film," said Hoffmann. "For Big Fish, we are fully embracing the wonder and fantasy of this story through vibrant set designs, beautiful lighting, extraordinary costumes, and other exciting elements. For example, at times the stage will be filled with daffodils, and audiences will be dazzled by seeing giants, mermaids, a circus, a witch, and more. This is our largest musical production to date, and we are excited to bring out-of-the-box storytelling magic to our audience, who enjoy the up-close and personal theatre experience that we deliver."

Lippa's music in Big Fish includes heartfelt songs like "Time Stops" and "I Don't Need a Roof," which provide tender moments amidst energetic ensemble numbers such as "Be the Hero" which introduces the audience to many of the fantastical characters recognizable from Tim Burton's 2003 film and Daniel Wallace's original novel.

"Big Fish explores life's adventures and the acts of love between parents and children," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director. "It's a heartwarming production that we hope adult children will experience with their parents."

Variety called Big Fish "a wholly satisfying show: meaningful, emotional, tasteful, theatrically imaginative and engaging." Entertainment Week said, "Big Fish finds theatrically inventive ways to reel audiences into its central love story. In this case, it isn't boy-meets-girl but father-hooks-son." Michael Dale of BroadwayWorld.com praised its "clean humor" saying "Its spirit is steeped in Rodgers and Hammerstein decency that propels an evening that's adventurous, romantic and, yeah, kinda hip."

Individual tickets for Big Fish are $55 (plus fees) and can be purchased online at https://www.thecontemporaryohio.org/2024-25/big-fish/.

Preview shows are scheduled for Thursday, Sept 12, at 7:30 pm, and Friday, September 13, at 8 pm. The production will continue its run through September 29, with shows on Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. The play runs for 2 hours with an intermission and is recommended for patrons 8 years of age and older.

The theatre also offers a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) ticket option for every preview this season. PWYW tickets may be purchased in advance by telephone (614-469-0939), in-person at the CBUSArts ticket office, 55 E. State St., or at the venue starting two hours before showtime. The Contemporary also offers $20 student rush tickets to every performance. Tickets (one per student with a valid ID) are sold at the box office, 77 S. High St., Fourth Floor, up to two hours before curtain and are subject to availability.

Patrons can enter the building from the High Street entrance, or through the parking garage entered from Front Street.

Nationwide and The Robert Weiler Company are the supporting sponsors for Big Fish. Community Strategy Partners, LLC is also supporting this production. Season support comes from The Greater Columbus Arts Council, the city of Columbus, and Franklin County, as well as The Shubert Foundation, Inc., and the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically with state tax dollars from the Ohio Legislature. The Contemporary also appreciates the support of The Columbus Foundation who assists donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio is central Ohio's leading professional Equity theatre company, providing exceptional productions and educational programs for adults and young people, in response to our community's needs. We believe theatrical storytelling transforms people of all ages by immersing them into immediate, communal experiences. The Contemporary exists to harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy.

