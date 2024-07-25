News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Westerville Civic Theatre

The production will run through July 28, 2024.

By: Jul. 25, 2024
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Bye Bye Birdie opens tonight at Westerville Central High School and runs through July 28, 2024.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets are available online at www.westerville.org/arts, in-person at the Westerville Community Center, and at the door.

Performances:
Thursday, July 25, 2024 @7PM
Friday, July 26, 2024 @7PM
Saturday, July 27, 2024 @7PM
Sunday, July 28, 2024 @2PM

Where:
Westerville Central High School Auditorium
7118 Mt Royal Ave, Westerville, OH 43082

"Bye Bye Birdie" is a lively musical comedy following rockstar Conrad Birdie's induction into the army, sparking a chaotic publicity stunt involving a small-town girl and a farewell kiss. With catchy tunes and hilarious antics, this classic runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes, offering a delightful journey through 1950s teenage culture and fame frenzy, captivating audiences with its charm and wit.

Photos: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Westerville Civic Theatre Image
The cast of Bye Bye Birdie

