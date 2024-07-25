Photos: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Westerville Civic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Bye Bye Birdie opens tonight at Westerville Central High School and runs through July 28, 2024.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets are available online at www.westerville.org/arts, in-person at the Westerville Community Center, and at the door.

Performances:

Thursday, July 25, 2024 @7PM

Friday, July 26, 2024 @7PM

Saturday, July 27, 2024 @7PM

Sunday, July 28, 2024 @2PM

Where:

Westerville Central High School Auditorium

7118 Mt Royal Ave, Westerville, OH 43082

"Bye Bye Birdie" is a lively musical comedy following rockstar Conrad Birdie's induction into the army, sparking a chaotic publicity stunt involving a small-town girl and a farewell kiss. With catchy tunes and hilarious antics, this classic runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes, offering a delightful journey through 1950s teenage culture and fame frenzy, captivating audiences with its charm and wit.



The cast of Bye Bye Birdie

