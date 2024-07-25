Photos: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Westerville Civic Theatre

The production will run through July 28, 2024.
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Bye Bye Birdie opens tonight at Westerville Central High School and runs through July 28, 2024.
Get a first look at photos below!
Tickets are available online at www.westerville.org/arts, in-person at the Westerville Community Center, and at the door.
Performances:
Thursday, July 25, 2024 @7PM
Friday, July 26, 2024 @7PM
Saturday, July 27, 2024 @7PM
Sunday, July 28, 2024 @2PM
Where:
Westerville Central High School Auditorium
7118 Mt Royal Ave, Westerville, OH 43082
"Bye Bye Birdie" is a lively musical comedy following rockstar Conrad Birdie's induction into the army, sparking a chaotic publicity stunt involving a small-town girl and a farewell kiss. With catchy tunes and hilarious antics, this classic runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes, offering a delightful journey through 1950s teenage culture and fame frenzy, captivating audiences with its charm and wit.
The cast of Bye Bye Birdie
Videos