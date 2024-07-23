Photos: First Look At Victoria Players Children's Theater 's LES MISERABLES School Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend Victoria Players Children’s Theater performs Les Misérables School Edition. See photos from the production.

The cast features thirty-six student actors in seventy-six roles from over a dozen central Ohio high schools. The updated orchestration remains true to the original production and Victor Hugo’s classic story. Please note that the show is rated PG-13 and only two younger actors were cast with parental permission.

Lead actors: David Duffey (Jean Valjean), Joshua Henwood (Javert), Lane Vance (Bishop/Courfeyrac), Alaina Smith (Fantine), Amelie Baum (Young Cosette), Izzy Vatter (Madame Thénardier), Samuel Smith (Thénardier), Issac Tripp (Enjolras), Nicholas Henwood (Marius), Ellie Jones (Young Éponine/Gavroche), William Glenn (Grantaire/Foreman), Samantha Sattler (Éponine), and Allison Freeland (Cosette).

Ensemble: Adelyn Winters, Anna Weber (Claquesous), Audrey Barr, Brianna Bigler, Brooke Culver, Carlea Emigh (Army Officer), Caroline Samanich, Dani Kuck (Combeferre), Evan Bartos (Joly), Jack Westhoven (Feuilly), Jocelyn Gribben, Julia Paini, Julia Widener, Kamryn Wilson, Olivia Malone (Provaire), Paige Smith, Penelope Dunger, Raine Randolph, Reagan Thomas, Remington Hicks, Riann Lee (Lesgle), Shaylee McManus (Babet), and Sonnie Hysell.

Creative Team: Jill Henwood (Director), Max DeBaltzo (Assistant Director), Clayton Dutton (Music Director), Carsyn Cox (Stage Manager), Melissa Sponseller (Costume Designer), Ryan Westhoven (Set and Prop Master), Brooke Vatter (Photography), Sound of Victory (Sound).

Student Crew: Audrey Curry, Bailey Shy, Chloe White, Dalton Dilley, Gwen Dilts, Heidi Chabot, Jenevieve Squires, and Maggie London.

Performances are Thursday July 25 at 7pm, Friday July 26 at 7pm, Saturday July 27 at 2pm, and Sunday July 28 at 6pm at Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St, Baltimore, OH 43105. Tickets are $15.00 and reserved seating is available at https://vpct.ludus.com/index.php. Tickets can also be purchased at the door thirty minutes before showtime.



Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Victoria Players Children's Theater Presents LES MISERABLES

Comments