Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; A CHRISTMAS STORY Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Issac Tripp - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Childrens Theater 30%

David Baghat - SIMPLY SODHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Connor Richardson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Sammi Robinson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Amy lay - THUNDER AND LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 8%

Stephanie Amber - GO BIG, GO BROADWAY - Natalie’s 8%

Amy Lay - BODY LANGUAGE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Amy Lay - HOLIDAY HOOPLA - Shadowbox Live 5%

Carter Russ - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lady heights high-school 4%

Scott Landis-Wilson - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Weathervane Playhouse 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Wolford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 13%

Faith Kaylor - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 10%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Jamie JamieMarkovich McMahon - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Gabrielle Stefura - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 6%

Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Cindy Straub - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 5%

Stella Hiatt Kane - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Myles Lawson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Katy Psenicka - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 4%

Tonya Kraner - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 3%

Nikki Rehmert - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Emily Gilinsky - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Myles Lawson - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Natalie Harper - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Frances Gaskill - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Myles Lawson - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 1%

Jamie Markovich - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Sponseller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 11%

Megan Starr - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Camille Lerner - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Nora Root/Sophia Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Thomas Martin - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Gypsy Cat Studios - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Stephanie Gall - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Anna Grywalski - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 3%

Debbie's Costume Shop - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Baylee Sheets - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

Linda Mullin - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Darcy Kane - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

Megan Starr - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Linda Mullin & Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 3%

Mary Yaw McMullen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Linda Mullin - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Rosemary Cullison - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little theater off Broadway 2%

Gerardo Encinas - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Dayton Willison - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 2%

Tonya Marie - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Camille Lerner - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 20%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 19%

CHICAGO - Millersport community theatre 14%

GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 14%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 13%

DANCE 2023: FIND ME IN THE SHADOWS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

ESCAPE TO WONDERLAND - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alison Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 10%

Joseph Bishara - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 10%

Johanna & Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 8%

David Bahgat - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 6%

Lenny Leibowitz - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 4%

Julie Klein & Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Jeb Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 4%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 3%

Katey Munger & Michael Ruehrmund - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Julie Klein - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 3%

Steven Higginbotham - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Julie Klein - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 3%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Jennifer Sansfacon - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

David Hemsley Caldwell - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Kathy Hyland - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 2%

Michael Thomas - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Edward Carignan - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Joe Bishara - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Greg Hellems - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lenny Leibowitz - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 14%

David Bahgat - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 10%

Edie L. Norlin - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Nakeisha Daniel - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 8%

Aviva Neff - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 8%

Coreen Janetzke - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 7%

David Glover - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 7%

Stephen Woosley - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 5%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 5%

Julie Whitney Scott - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 4%

Joe Bishara - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Joe Bishara - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players Columbus 2%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 2%

Joe Bishara - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

David Vargo - $5000 CHALLENGE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 10%

RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 9%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 5%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 1%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Morris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

Matt Hazard - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

TJ Gerckens - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Alexandria Downour - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 7%

Jennifer Sansfacon - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Alanna Easley - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 5%

Rachel Lake - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Alanna Easley - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Kathe Devault - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Iz Nichols - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Matt Hazard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Chris Tucker - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Alanna Easley - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 3%

Chris Lipstreu - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

Kurt Mueller - INTIMATE APPAREL - Columbus Gallery Players 3%

Brendan Michna - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Chris Lipstreu - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Amber Whatley - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Dale Harris - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Chris Lipstreu - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 1%

Jim Ziolkowski - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

Dustin Druckman - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dr. Lara Brooks - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 11%

Zac Robison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 9%

Johanna LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

Jonathan Collura - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 7%

Matthew Hahn - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Zac Delmonte - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Matthew Downing - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

Brandon Ring - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

Spencer Stern - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Kevin Wines - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Lori Kay Harvey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Thom Ogilvie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Dennis Davenport - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Patrick Schaefer - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Malik Khalfani - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Jonathan Collura - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Eric Alsford - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

Everett - CARMEN - Opera Columbus 1%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN - ShadowboxLive 0%



Best Musical

RAGTIME - CCT 11%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 9%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 8%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 5%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 1%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 19%

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

MOVING IN MOVING OUT MOVING ON - MadLab Theatre 11%

MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 10%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 8%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 7%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 6%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 3%

HOTEL BERRY - Tantrum Theater 3%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

BED OF ROSE THORNS - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kiara Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 9%

Tom Murdock - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 7%

Angelina Powell - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

Alayna Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Childrens Theater 6%

Delaney McKay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 4%

Stacie Boord - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 4%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Ava Meyer - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

David J. Glover - RAGTIME - CCT 3%

Michael Ruehrmund - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 3%

Ashley James - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Laura Overby - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Katie Maccabee - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Leah Gesouras - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Connor Richardson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ben Hoover - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Will Macke - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Jeff Dolan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Lev Hund - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Jeremy Hardjono - GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Kayleigh Howard - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Edin Kebede - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theater Company 1%

Matthew Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alayna smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 11%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 8%

Becca Blacksten - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Kelsey Hopkins - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 7%

David J Glover - WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 5%

Niko Carter - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Colton Sims - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Aaron Turnbull - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Ivory Mazur - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 3%

Zachery Franklin - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 3%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Sam Bryant - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Tim Browning - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Austin Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Kandy Boakye - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Jeff White - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Christina Yoho - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Grace Emmengger-Conrad - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

E. Scott Harvey - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Jenny Small - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Quincy Shaindlin - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Phoebe Mock - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Wilma Hatton - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 2%

Barbe Helwig - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 10%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 8%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 7%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 6%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Licking County Players 6%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 5%

SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 5%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 5%

WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 4%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 3%

DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

IT’S A WONDERFUL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - Madlab Theatre 2%

MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players 1%

ONE STOPLIGHT TOWN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 0%



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Opera Columbus 70%

RIGOLETTO - Opera Columbus 30%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

Seth Howard - RAGTIME - CCT 7%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN DEADLY DANCE - Shadowbox Live 7%

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Isaac Ramsey - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 6%

Teresa Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 5%

Edward Carignan - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 5%

Dan Gray - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 5%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Kate Hawthorne - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 4%

Seth Howard - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 3%

Kat Wexler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Isaac Ramsey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Teresa Williams - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 2%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ivory Mazur - LITTLE WOMEN - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 2%

CCT Scenic - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

Stephanie Gerckens - 40 ACRES - Original Productions Theatre 1%

Antonio DiBernardo - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kitty Mader - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 9%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 9%

Brian Muth - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Dave Wallingford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 8%

Seth Sprang - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 8%

Paul Russell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 8%

Aaron Poland - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 7%

Casey Palbicki - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Kevin Sweeney - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Paul Kavicky - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Laurel Waller - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 5%

Casey Palbicki - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

David Crone - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Keya Myers-Alkire - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Iz Nichols - OTTERBEIN PLAYWRITES COLLECTIVE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dr. Lara Brooks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Izzy Vatter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

Isaac Tripp - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 4%

Terayai Robinson - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 4%

Hunter Minor - RAGTIME - CCT 3%

Conner Triplett - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Paige Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Barbe Helwig - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 3%

LaBron Foy - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Chris Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Jered Shaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 2%

Aaron Turnbull - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jay Rittberger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 2%

Tom Murdock - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 2%

Eric Lavery - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Nyla Nyamwea - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Mia Kadar - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Danielle Gassman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Elena Freuchtnicht - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Leah Haviland - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

Patrick Schaefer - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

Ross Shirley - RAGTIME - CCT 2%

Chad Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Emma Shachter - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Ryan Metzger - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Becca Blacksten - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Abby Todd - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 9%

Summit J Starr - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 8%

Joshua Henwood - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 6%

Leah Haviland - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Tom Cardinal - VINYL - Shadowbox live 5%

Raya Franklin - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 4%

Owen White - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Dakota Thorn - CRY IT OUT - Available Light Theatre Company 4%

Laura Miller - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Erney - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

William Darby IV - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Samantha Woodhill - 40 ACRES - Original Productions Theatre 3%

Bailey Shy - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Player’s Children’s Players 2%

Lily Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Sydney Campbell - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Andrew Conway - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Leah Haviland - VINYL - shadowbox live 2%

Frank Barnhart - THE INHERITANCE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Josie Merkle - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Mark Schwamberger - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Ryan - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Dayton Willison - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 17%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 15%

THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 15%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 8%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

PRESS START! - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 6%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

MARY POPPINS - Weathervane Theatre Academy 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

SUESSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

ANNIE - Hilliard community 2%

