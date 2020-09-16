Firelands Symphony Orchestra Announces Series of Outdoor Performances

The full orchestra will perform in Norwalk on October 4, and then smaller ensembles will perform in seven additional concerts.

The Firelands Symphony Orchestra is announcing a series of new outdoor performances, Sandusky Register reports.

The full orchestra will perform in Norwalk on October 4, and then smaller ensembles will perform in seven additional concerts.

The orchestra will be led by its conductor, Carl Topilow.

"The FSO is ecstatic about the opportunity to return to Norwalk Reservoir for the Pops concert after last performing there for their Bicentennial in 2017," said Tricia Applegate, FSO executive director. "In addition, this is the perfect outdoor venue for us to practice proper protocols to keep our patrons and musicians safe while adhering to the State's guidelines."

The concert lineup is as follows:

Firelands String Quartet, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Steele Memorial Bandstand at Lakeside Chautauqua, Lakeside, Ohio.

High Frequency Flute Quartet, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Sandy Ridge Vineyards, 180 Ohio 61, Norwalk.

In2ative flute and cello duo, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Vermilion Valley Vineyards, 11005 Gore Orphanage Road, Wakeman.

Diamond Brass Quintet, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Steele Memorial Bandstand, Lakeside Chautauqua, Lakeside Ohio.

Firelands Symphony Orchestra pops concert, 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, Veterans Memorial Lake Park at the Norwalk Reservoir.

Carl Topilow and his jazz combo, with Topilow playing clarinet, Paper Moon Vineyards, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Paper Moon Vineyards, 2008 State Road, Vermilion.

Cleveland Wind Trio, 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Steele Memorial Bandstand, Lakeside Chautauqua.

North Coast Winds Quartet, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Sandy Ridge Vineyards, 180 Ohio 61, Norwalk.

Read more on Sandusky Register.

