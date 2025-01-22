FAT HAM Comes to the Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This March, The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio will produce James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning and five-time Tony nominated Fat Ham, a witty take on Shakespeare's Hamlet where the only real death is the patriarchy.

To be or not to be certainly is the question for Juicy, a young, queer Black man. Juicy grapples with identity, family, responsibility, and honesty as generations clash at a backyard barbecue, serving up all of the drama, wit, and existential angst of the Bard with a generous side of humor and heart. Directed by David Glover, the play runs March 6-23 in Studio One at the Vern Riffe Center. Glover also directed ...So You Could've Held My Hand at The Contemporary in 2023.

"Fat Ham is one of those incredibly special plays that is smart, moving, silly, and hilarious," said Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director of The Contemporary. "A big, beautiful celebration of being true to yourself, the play is full of laughs and has those tricky family dynamics everyone will recognize."

"There are some very obvious callouts to Hamlet including puns and a few direct quotes, but audience members who don't recall the original story will not be left behind," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director of The Contemporary. "Come ready to have a great time."

Preview shows are scheduled for Thursday, March 6 and Friday 7, at 7:30 p.m. The production will continue its run through March 23, with shows on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. The play runs for 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 13 years of age and older.

The theatre will offer a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) performance, sponsored by the Robert Weiler Company, on Friday, March 14. PWYW tickets may be purchased in advance by telephone (614-469-0939), in person at the CBUSArts ticket office (55 E. State St.), or at the venue starting two hours before showtime. The Contemporary also offers $20 student rush tickets to every performance. Tickets (one per student with a valid ID) are sold at the box office (77 S. High St., Fourth Floor) up to two hours before curtain and are subject to availability.

Patrons can enter the building from the High Street entrance or through the parking garage accessed from Front Street.

