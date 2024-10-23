CAPA Presents The Righteous Brothers This April At The Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA welcomes the Righteous Brothers to the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets, which start at $44, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 25, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, “You've Lost that Lovin' Feelin',” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

The Bill Medley/Bucky Heard pairing came as something of a happy accident. Medley says it just seemed right. “No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together – I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic. He fits The Righteous Brothers live performance show perfectly. And, we've even recorded some new material together, I'm really excited!”

The concert experience features their biggest hits – “Lovin' Feelin',” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme “The Time of My Life,” and much, much more!

Bill Medley is truly one of the iconic figures in American music history. His instantly recognizable baritone voice has anchored some of the biggest recordings of all time. He's won a Grammy, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an American Music Award. Always active and stretching his creative talents, Medley has also sung on the soundtracks or performed the theme songs for 33 movies and TV shows and, in 2014, released his memoir, The Time of My Life, published by Da Capo Press.

Bucky Heard is an Alabama native and Auburn University alum. He's been one of the most popular and versatile performers in America for several years, headlining countless shows in major venues. His reputation as a gutsy rock and roll singer, with an incredible vocal range, has garnered much critical praise and a legion of fans.

Heard says teaming with Bill Medley in The Righteous Brothers has been a wonderful gift. “Performing with Bill Medley is like getting your PhD in show business! He is more than a legend; he puts everything into every performance, and really understandshow to connect with an audience. He motivates me to be my best and I'm so grateful forthis opportunity,” Heard said.

The Righteous Brothers

Wednesday, April, 2, 2025, 7:30 pm

Palace Theatre

$44-$84

Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! With gutsy rock n' roll vocalist Bucky Heard hand-picked by Bill Medley, the duo's concert experience features their biggest hits – “Lovin' Feelin',” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme “The Time of My Life,” and much, much more! For tickets, visit www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com.

Comments