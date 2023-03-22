CAPA Presents Free Celebration Of Day Of The Children

CAPA will present a FREE celebration of Day of the Children/El DÃ­a de los NiÃ±os-with music, dance, crafts, a theatre show, food truck and more-on Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long Street.

All activities are free, but space is limited, so attendees are strongly encouraged to register in advance at CBUSArts.com or CAPA.com.

The event begins with cultural and arts activities from 1-3 pm in the Lincoln Ballroom. Activities will include a performance and instruction by Ballet Folclorico Xochihua; crafts with the Girl Scouts of Central Ohio; balloon art by Evan Smith; and a Milagro Intention Wall created by Columbus Museum of Art in which the participants can create their own inspirational art piece. Food will be available for purchase from the Dos Hermanos Food Truck.

A free performance of Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella, will follow from 3-4 pm in the Lincoln Theatre.

About Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella

Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella is a family-friendly, modern Cinderella story for all ages. Ten-year-old Belinda loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a party upstairs, she'll have to get creative. Using everyday objects like a teapot and doily, Belinda recreates the classic tale of Cinderella. Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas, presents its award-winning "story within a story" using puppetry, Spanish, and English. As Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters, she'll learn to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself. This captivating bilingual Cinderella tackles cultural heritage, family, and the power of language.

About Glass Half Full Theatre

The company was founded in Paris, France in 2004 by graduates of the physical theatre training program Ecole Jacques Lecoq. An opportunity arose to become tenant caretakers of a houseboat on the River Seine. "Le Clochard" (The Hobo) became "Cabaret Le Clochard" (Hobo Cabaret), and the company began devising original multilingual works featuring actors, objects, and puppets.

Glass Half Full Theatre has since collaborated with performers from around the world to create original, multilingual works of theater for both adults and youth, employing a range of physical theater and puppetry techniques. Since relocating to Austin, Texas in 2011, the company has received multiple grants from the Jim Henson Foundation to create new work to travel across linguistic and cultural boundaries to the heart of the imagination.

This event is made possible through the support of the City of Columbus Recreation & Parks Department, Huntington, and The Robert Weiler Company.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2022-23 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, and The Columbus Foundation's Helen W. Wildermuth Fund for Drama and Music, Adalene Flechtner Fund for Columbus, Richard H. and Ann Shafer Fund II, and Wayne E. and Mildred K. Smith Fund for Columbus, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.