Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAPA Presents Free Celebration Of Day Of The Children

The event is on Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long Street.

Mar. 22, 2023 Â 

CAPA Presents Free Celebration Of Day Of The Children

CAPA will present a FREE celebration of Day of the Children/El DÃ­a de los NiÃ±os-with music, dance, crafts, a theatre show, food truck and more-on Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long Street.

All activities are free, but space is limited, so attendees are strongly encouraged to register in advance at CBUSArts.com or CAPA.com.

The event begins with cultural and arts activities from 1-3 pm in the Lincoln Ballroom. Activities will include a performance and instruction by Ballet Folclorico Xochihua; crafts with the Girl Scouts of Central Ohio; balloon art by Evan Smith; and a Milagro Intention Wall created by Columbus Museum of Art in which the participants can create their own inspirational art piece. Food will be available for purchase from the Dos Hermanos Food Truck.

A free performance of Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella, will follow from 3-4 pm in the Lincoln Theatre.

About Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella

Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella is a family-friendly, modern Cinderella story for all ages. Ten-year-old Belinda loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a party upstairs, she'll have to get creative. Using everyday objects like a teapot and doily, Belinda recreates the classic tale of Cinderella. Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas, presents its award-winning "story within a story" using puppetry, Spanish, and English. As Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters, she'll learn to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself. This captivating bilingual Cinderella tackles cultural heritage, family, and the power of language.

About Glass Half Full Theatre

The company was founded in Paris, France in 2004 by graduates of the physical theatre training program Ecole Jacques Lecoq. An opportunity arose to become tenant caretakers of a houseboat on the River Seine. "Le Clochard" (The Hobo) became "Cabaret Le Clochard" (Hobo Cabaret), and the company began devising original multilingual works featuring actors, objects, and puppets.

Glass Half Full Theatre has since collaborated with performers from around the world to create original, multilingual works of theater for both adults and youth, employing a range of physical theater and puppetry techniques. Since relocating to Austin, Texas in 2011, the company has received multiple grants from the Jim Henson Foundation to create new work to travel across linguistic and cultural boundaries to the heart of the imagination.

This event is made possible through the support of the City of Columbus Recreation & Parks Department, Huntington, and The Robert Weiler Company.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2022-23 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, and The Columbus Foundation's Helen W. Wildermuth Fund for Drama and Music, Adalene Flechtner Fund for Columbus, Richard H. and Ann Shafer Fund II, and Wayne E. and Mildred K. Smith Fund for Columbus, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.



Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMAs TRIASSIC PARQ THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's TRIASSIC PARQ THE MUSICAL
Religion, identity, sexâ€¦ and raptors! Triassic Parq is a raucous retelling of that famous dinosaur-themed film, this time seen from the dinoâ€™s point of view. Chaos is unleashed on their not-so-prehistoric world when one dinosaur in a clan of females spontaneously turns male! This show does contain Adult content! Consider it Rated R! Book, Music and Lyrics by Marshall Pailet. Book and Lyrics by Bryce Norbitz and Steve Wargo. Directed & Music Direction by Josh Kaplonski, Cast: Velociraptor of Innocence - Kam McCluerâ€‹, Velociraptor of Faith - Sonny Panzica, T-Rex 2 - Jennifer Zwaap, T-Rex 1 - Emily Churchâ€‹, Velociraptor of Science - Carolyn Cutri, Mime-a-saurus - Taylor Ervin Performances are March 24, 25, 31, April 1, 7, 8, 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.cyclodrama.com
Review: REVIEW: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage Photo
Review: REVIEW: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage
What did our critic think of REVIEW: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage? There are two adages most people know about the theatre: 'Break a leg' and 'The show must go on.' Short North Stage experienced both as it prepared for its 19-show run of INTO THE WOODS.
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre Photo
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre
What did our critic think of HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre?
Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere ProductionÂ of A YANKEE GOES HOME Photo
Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere ProductionÂ of A YANKEE GOES HOME
Abbey Theater of Dublin presents the world premiere production of 'A Yankee Goes Home,' written by Irish American Playwright Sean Cooney. The in-person performance takes place April 14-16 and April 20-23, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere ProductionÂ of A YANKEE GOES HOMEAbbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere ProductionÂ of A YANKEE GOES HOME
March 17, 2023

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents the world premiere production of 'A Yankee Goes Home,' written by Irish American Playwright Sean Cooney. The in-person performance takes place April 14-16 and April 20-23, 2023.
McCoy Center To Host Free Screening Of Award-Winning Film, ITZHAKMcCoy Center To Host Free Screening Of Award-Winning Film, ITZHAK
March 16, 2023

In advance of Itzhak Perlman's upcoming in-person concert appearance, the McCoy Center for the Arts in New Albany will hold a FREE screening of ITZHAK: A Film by Alison Chernick, on Sunday, April 2 at 3 pm. This special presentation, utilizing the Mershad Digital Experience, provides an opportunity for audiences to learn more about the extraordinary life of this renowned musician.Â 
Photos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's THE WIZARD OF OZPhotos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's THE WIZARD OF OZ
March 15, 2023

Weâ€™re off to see the wonderful Wizard of Oz this weekend! Follow the yellow brick road to the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St. Baltimore, OH 43105 on March 17 and 18 at 7pm and March 19 at 2pm.
Photos: CARL FLUNTÂ WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS Opens Tonight At MadLabPhotos: CARL FLUNTÂ WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS Opens Tonight At MadLab
March 2, 2023

First look photos! MadLab Theatre will present the world premiere of Scott Mullen's sci-fi time travel comedy about a high schooler confronted with different time travelling versions of herself from the future asking her to fix the future now.Â 
Wright State Theatre Presents ARCADIA Next MonthWright State Theatre Presents ARCADIA Next Month
January 24, 2023

Wright State Theatre will present Tom Stoppard's romantic play of ideas, ARCADIA at Wright State University's Creative Arts Center from February 3-12.
share