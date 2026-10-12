CAPA Marquee Awards to Feature 29 Central Ohio High Schools

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The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) revealed the 29 local high schools selected to participate in the 2026-27 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation.

Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year including master classes with Broadway touring artists and skills-based workshops with local and regional artists. Schools from 12 central Ohio counties are eligible to participate.

This year's roster includes 29 participating schools, including five schools new to the program, according to CAPA Director of Education Amy Handra.

2026-2027 Participating Schools (*denotes school new to the program this year):

Arts and College Preparatory Academy, Bexley High School, Bishop Watterson High School, Central Crossing High School, Chillicothe High School, Dublin Coffman High School, Eastmoor Academy High School, Fairfield Union High School, Fort Hayes Arts and Academic High School*, Grove City High School, Hilliard Bradley High School*, Hilliard Davidson High School*, Jonathan Alder High School, Lancaster High School*, Licking Heights High School, Marysville High School, New Albany High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Pickerington High School Central, Pickerington High School North, Reynoldsburg High School, Rutherford B. Hayes High School*, Upper Arlington High School, Westerville South High School, Westland High School, Whetstone High School, Worthington Christian School, Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In addition to participating in educational opportunities, each participating school has their musical theatre production reviewed by our team of professional adjudicators. The purpose of the evaluation process is to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Jimmy Awards Qualifying Role, Best Actress in a Jimmy Awards Qualifying Role, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, Outstanding Dance Execution, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

On April 8, 2027, CAPA will announce the nominees selected for each category. On May 6, the 2027 CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor and Actress in a Jimmy Awards Qualifying Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 09 Hrs 17 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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