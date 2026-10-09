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Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Graham Nash

Please visit the MVAC website for upcoming events! MVAC.org

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Graham Nash delivered an extraordinary performance spanning six decades of iconic music. Joined onstage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitar, vocals), and Zack Djanikian (guitar, bass, drums, vocals), Nash treated the audience to a memorable musical retrospective highlighting classic songs from his solo career, along with hits from The Hollies, CSN, and CSNY.

Up next, Presented by the Knox Memorial & Produced by Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is White Christmas the Musical.  Celebrate the magic of the season with the beloved Broadway musical White Christmas! Overflowing with spectacular dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, unforgettable songs, and heartwarming holiday spirit, this timeless classic is the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season. 

For more information on how to purchase tickets and other local upcoming events, please visit: https://www.mvac.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

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