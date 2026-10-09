Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Graham Nash

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Graham Nash delivered an extraordinary performance spanning six decades of iconic music. Joined onstage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitar, vocals), and Zack Djanikian (guitar, bass, drums, vocals), Nash treated the audience to a memorable musical retrospective highlighting classic songs from his solo career, along with hits from The Hollies, CSN, and CSNY.

Up next, Presented by the Knox Memorial & Produced by Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is White Christmas the Musical. Celebrate the magic of the season with the beloved Broadway musical White Christmas! Overflowing with spectacular dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, unforgettable songs, and heartwarming holiday spirit, this timeless classic is the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season.

For more information on how to purchase tickets and other local upcoming events, please visit: https://www.mvac.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 10 Hrs 44 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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