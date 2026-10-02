SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: THE MUSICAL to Open at Avalon Theatre
The production stars Marshall Potts as Spookley alongside Tim Allen, Max Benge, Lucy Cunningham, and other cast members.
Avalon Productions will present Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical this October at the Avalon Theatre! Set on Holiday Hill Farm, the musical follows Spookley, a square pumpkin living in a patch full of round pumpkins. Because he looks different, Spookley finds himself shunned by the other pumpkins-but that changes when he meets Edgar, Allan and Poe, three hilarious spiders who remind him that being different doesn't mean he doesn't belong. In fact, they convince Spookley that he has every right to be the Pick of the Patch! Showtimes: Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, October 10 at 7 p.m; Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m.
With encouragement from the kindly Jack Scarecrow, Spookley works to find confidence and embrace what makes him unique. But when a powerful storm threatens Holiday Hill Farm, he discovers that his unusual square shape may be exactly what's needed to save the day.
Filled with humor, friendship, music, and Halloween fun, Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical delivers an important message for the whole family: the things that make us different are often the very things that make us special.
That message is especially meaningful in October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month. Spookley serves as the 'Official Spokes-Pumpkin' for PACER's National Bullying Prevention Month, helping promote kindness, inclusion, and acceptance of differences.
Spookley The Square Pumpkin features a cast of kids and adults who bring this story to life using puppets and the magic of live theatre! The cast includes Tim Allen, Max Benge, Lucy Cunningham, Maisy Gilleon, Donald Groves, Gretchen Newman, and Marshall Potts, starring as Spookley!
Bring the family and celebrate the season with this fun, meaningful musical at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 S. Main St. in historic Uptown Marysville, Ohio.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 13 & under. This show is appropriate for all ages, and everyone is welcome. Purchase tickets at theavalontheatre.org/events and then come cheer on Spookley-the square pumpkin who proves that being different can make all the difference!
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