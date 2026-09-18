THE GREAT GATSBY Tickets on Sale for Columbus Engagement
The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel will perform 11 shows at the historic venue.
Tickets are now on sale for the North American tour of The Great Gatsby, which will play 11 performances at the Ohio Theatre in Columbus from February 23 through March 3, 2027.
Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel, The Great Gatsby follows mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of his former love, Daisy Buchanan, against the backdrop of the Roaring Twenties.
The musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.
The production features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Howland, with orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting.
The Broadway production began previews at the Broadway Theatre on March 29, 2024 and officially opened April 25. It followed a world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse. The production received the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design.
The Great Gatsby subsequently made its West End debut at the London Coliseum in April 2025, where it played through September 7. A Seoul production also played the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District.
The North American tour is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations, with Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serving as executive producers. Worldwide management is handled by Foresight Theatrical.
The Great Gatsby will play the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State Street, February 23-March 3, 2027. Tickets are available through Broadway in Columbus.
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