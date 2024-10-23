CAPA Hosts ARTRAGEOUS at the Davidson Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA will invite families to experience Artrageous - the one of a kind Immersive family experience - in a special performance on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 7 pm at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.).

With over 3,000 shows performed around the world, Artrageous is the one-of-a-kind, interactive art and music experience. Audiences interact and delight as a team of accomplished, multi-talented artists paint at electric speed, creating giant works of art, right before their eyes… all while accompanied by live musical performances, powerful vocals and high-energy creative choreography.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, October 18.

Artrageous is a troupe of misfits artists, singers, dancers and musicians who started as friends doing street theatre in Vancouver. Together they started the “All and Everything Theater”, a non-profit Children’s Theater focusing on Children’s Entertainment, Street Theater and Life-sized Bunraku Puppetry.

The troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result: a uniquely entertaining, masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. Art, Music, Theater, Singing, Dancing, Audience Interaction… All on one stage. All done as a team of friends seeing the world and sharing a love of the arts.

In the late 80’s on Christmas Day, their hand built theater building, with all their props and puppets, burnt to the ground. Instead of packing it in, they created a new act; this troupe has performed for the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, General Colin Powell… and in venues and events all over the world from India to Thailand, Paris to Austria performing at over 2000+ events in their history.

As people who live and breathe the arts, creativity, community, and inspiration, they created Artrageous to pay tribute to their roots and share their passion with the world. A show that focuses on all the things they believe in and everything that got them to this place.

A signature of the Artrageous troupe, from the very beginning of their long history, is interaction and engagement… so be prepared to be a part of the show. Each show is as unique as each audience.

