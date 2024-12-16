CAPA Announces Accessibility Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its ongoing efforts to provide the best possible patron experience to all its guests, CAPA is implementing and expanding a number of accessibility offerings and initiatives.

“Project Access” is a continual improvement program, acknowledging challenges in particular with historical venues, committing to addressing them, and implementing targeted strategies geared toward improving access to the arts for all.

“The arts are for everyone. That's a guiding principle at CAPA and our ongoing ‘Project Access' supports the idea,” CAPA President & CEO Chad Whittington said. “It's our sincere hope that these initiatives improve both access and experience for our guests.”

Among these efforts, CAPA's venues – the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, McCoy Center for the Arts, and the Riffe Center's Davidson Theatre and Studio theatres - have all become certified with KultureCity, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs. KultureCity's Sensory Inclusive initiative provides training and resources for staff, enabling them to better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. As a result, countless families and individuals can now experience and enjoy live events, entertainment, and public spaces with greater comfort and ease.

KultureCity certification also means CAPA staff is provided with continuous training and its venues are available on the KultureCity app.

This partnership includes newly-installed signage at CAPA venues to designate quiet areas, headphone zones, and sensory inclusive locations. Additionally, sensory bags, which include fidget tools, noise-cancelling headphones, and feeling thermometers, are available at all CAPA locations. Sensory bags are offered free-of-charge for all performances on a first-come, first-served basis. These sensory bags are meant for individuals of any age.

For more information on KultureCity at CAPA venues, download the KultureCity app and search by venue name.

“CAPA venues are community gathering places, open to all. Our partnership with KultureCity helps us create a welcoming experience for our guests with sensory needs,” CAPA Vice President of Operations Jason Gay said.

Gay noted that other new additions to CAPA's theatres include adding an all-gender/gender inclusive restroom in the Ohio Theatre; adding two nursing rooms in the Ohio Theatre; adding universal changing tables in the Ohio Theatre; and making more booster seats available in the Ohio, Palace, Southern, and Davidson theatres.



“CAPA is committed to making our venues inclusive and accessible to all,” Gay said. “We continue to find ways to improve the comfort and convenience of our guests.”

Ongoing training on all of these initiatives is done for both staff and volunteers, and that training is being expanded with new offerings and throughout the extended CAPA family, including programming and shared-service partners.

CAPA is also making changes to remove barriers to purchasing tickets as well, including improved website navigation, added accessibility options for selecting seats online, and installing a brand-new automatic door for visitors to the Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre. CAPA has also made updates to its website to create a more robust "Accessibility Accommodations" landing page, providing an ongoing list of upcoming events with accessibility options and a more user-friendly and searchable event calendar. Visit https://www.capa.com/events-ticketing/accessibility to learn more.

Future plans include ongoing evaluation of quiet spaces in the theatres, KultureCity signage in additional theatres and the identification of reliable ASL seating areas.

“It's a process. It's ongoing. Even giving it our best, we know there will be times when we fall short. Our hope is that our guests see our intent is genuine and that they will continue to work with us to improve access for everyone,” Whittington said.

Comments