BalletMet's DRACULA Returns Next Month

Back just in time for Halloween, BalletMet's beloved Dracula will return Oct. 25-Nov. 2 at the Davidson Theatre. Originally choreographed by former Artistic Director David Nixon, the production is inspired by Bram Stoker's 1897 novel and is filled with passion, horror, and of course, vampires.

BalletMet first performed Dracula in 1999, and it has seduced patrons ever since – returning by popular demand many times since then. The ballet follows Count Dracula and his somewhat failed attempt to get revenge. Along the way, Dracula and his victim, Mina, fall passionately in love despite the torment he invoked upon her loved ones.

Nixon will return to BalletMet to again coach the dancers. The dancer who will fill the iconic role of Dracula will be announced at a later date.

“It's been clear to me already that Columbus loves our Dracula, and I could not be more thrilled for it to be first on the docket during my first season with BalletMet,” said Remi Wörtmeyer, BalletMet's new artistic director.

This year, BalletMet will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross ahead of Dracula on Oct. 18 from 12-6 p.m. at their performance space (322 Mt Vernon Ave). Donors will be entered to win free tickets to the production. More information on the blood drive can be found HERE.

Dracula is approximately 2 hours long and is recommended for audiences ages 12 and up. Parental discretion is advised. Ticket prices range from $36.50 to $102.75 and can be purchased online at balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.

