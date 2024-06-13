BalletMet Appoints Remi Wörtmeyer as New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BalletMet has announced globally recognized dancer, choreographer, fashion designer, and sculptor Remi Wörtmeyer as its new artistic director. Wörtmeyer was selected after a multi-month, international search and will replace the company’s current Artistic Director Edwaard Liang who has held the position for the last 11 years.

Australian-born Wörtmeyer will come to Columbus from the Netherlands where he has been based since 2010 when he joined the Dutch National Ballet. While at the Dutch National Ballet, he performed the roles of principal dancer, choreographer, costume designer, and academy teacher. Throughout his career, Wörtmeyer has choreographed more than 30 ballets. Wörtmeyer’s original works have been commissioned globally, including by Atlanta Ballet, and he has been recognized for his creativity and distinctive voice.

“BalletMet was excited to receive 80 applications from around the world as part of our search process,” said Susan Douglass, BalletMet Board member and Chair of the Search Committee. “We were thrilled with the breadth of experience and commitment to ballet from so many incredible artists who wanted to help lead BalletMet, and we feel confident that Remi will exemplify that commitment and so much more.”

“When we set out on the journey to find our next artistic director, we were prepared to take as much time as was needed to find an extraordinary fit,” said Sue Porter, BalletMet’s executive director. “Remi has spent the bulk of his career creating and leading in the fields of ballet, opera, theatre, film, and fashion, and he is extremely well suited to lead our company. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us.”

Wörtmeyer first danced at The Australian Ballet, eventually becoming a soloist, and at the American Ballet Theatre before joining Dutch National Ballet. Wörtmeyer also holds diplomas and certifications from the Museum of Modern Art New York, University of Arts London (Central St Martin’s), The Australian Ballet School, and King’s College London.

In addition to his extensive dance experience, Wörtmeyer established his own line of bespoke fashion accessories, Maison Remi, and has been Jewelry Designer & Runway Director at Paris Fashion Week for sustainable couture fashion brand RVDK. Further collaborations have included projects with Indigenous Australian Brands, the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, Paco Rabanne, and G-Star Raw. Rounding out his diverse portfolio, Wörtmeyer has also had recent solo and group exhibitions in both film and visual art.

“I am honored to join this incredibly capable and innovative company. The dancers, staff, and board have already been so warm and welcoming to me and my vision for further expanding our beloved art form both within and beyond Central Ohio. I'm looking forward to settling into my new home in Columbus and working hard to offer spectacular, unforgettable performances and experiences to the community,” said Wörtmeyer.

BalletMet’s 2024-25 season programming will continue as planned, kicking off Oct. 25-Nov. 5 with Dracula. Individual tickets and subscriptions for the season are still available and can be purchased online at www.balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.

