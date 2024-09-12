Review: MJ the Musical - A Thrilling Tribute to the Man and the Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While the two Presidential candidates were squaring off on opening night to determine the future of the United States, there is no debate that Michael Jackson will forever remain the King of Pop.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen plenty of jukebox musicals – some highly successful (‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Jersey Boys,’ ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’) — and some that were flops (‘Lennon’, ‘Good Vibrations’, ‘Hot Feet’). MJ the Musical, however, is in a class of its own. Nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2022 and winning 4, Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage tackle one of the most iconic and misunderstood personalities in music history.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade

Wheeldon (along with “special arrangement with the Estate of Michael Jackson”) wisely chose to anchor the musical in 1992 and reflect backwards on Jackson’s life and career, one year before he was accused of child sexual abuse. The scene is set during rehearsals for MJ’s “Dangerous” tour; however, some of the featured songs (“Earth Song,” “Stranger in Moscow,” and “They Don’t Care About Us”) were released well after 1992. In an effort to perhaps rebrand and refocus Jackson’s reputation by glossing over some of the most controversial aspects of his life, we learn nothing about the deeply troubled and complex artist other than a quick recounting of his difficult childhood, some bizarre rumors, financial struggles, and constant complaints about the press.

But do we care? MJ the Musical doesn’t seek to exonerate nor indict the King of Pop – but instead, allows the audience to reminisce and experience his artistic genius, “not the noise around it.” As Jackson says early in the show and often repeats, “I wanna keep this about the music.” And so it is.

Right out of the gate, we are transported back to 1982 with “Beat It,” where Michael and company give a mesmerizing and dynamic performance. Then, one by one, Nottage weaves together 40 heart-pumping and soulful songs into a well-crafted nostalgia trip. There are tributes to his early childhood in the Jackson 5 ("ABC," "I Want You Back" and others), then onto his solo career with “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Human Nature,” “Earth Song,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Man in the Mirror” and many more. “Thriller” is an absolute showstopper with its cleverly hypnotic staging, and “She’s Out of My Life” brought floods of wistful tears. Another tender moment is when young Michael (Josiah Benson) and mother Katherine (Anastasia Talley) sing “I’ll Be There” as a duet. The music and the dancing are sensational. And isn't that what it’s all about?

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade

Jamaal Fields-Green convincingly embodies the King of Pop’s nuances, iconic dance moves, and vocal agility. His bashful smiles and soft spoken whispers seamlessly morph into the expressive falsettos and vocal hiccups that Jackson was most famous for. And he adeptly moves and gracefully moonwalks across the stage with exceptional ease, giving homage to his most influential dancers who also made appearances in the show: The Nicolas Brothers (Zuri Noelle Ford and Brion Marquis Watson), Fred Astaire (Matteo Marretta), and Bob Fosse (Croix Diienno).

The musical swiftly transitions back and forth from little Michael (Josiah Benson who alternates with Bane Griffith), teenage Michael (Erik Hamilton), and adult Michael (Jamaal Fields-Green). All three Michaels are outstanding in their role. Devin Bowles is commanding in his dual roles as MJ’s tour manager and tough father Joseph. Several other actors play multiple characters which cleverly allows for quick scene transitions.

The entire cast fiercely embraces Michael’s iconic dancing and electrifying energy, just as Michael always demanded. The show is visually stunning. The lighting (Natasha Katz), sets (Derek McLane), and costumes (Paul Tazewell) skillfully transport us to theater venues, TV studios, nightclubs, film sets, and concert halls. There’s no way to feature full length versions of all of Michael Jackson’s megahits into a 2-½ hour show, but David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb expertly reveal just enough teasers of each song that leave you craving more.

While Jackson certainly had a life filled with complexity, controversy and trauma, that’s not the focus of this show. It’s a beautifully executed celebration of Jackson’s extraordinary talent and legendary genius, despite his pained life, that made him one of the most influential artists in music history.

We many never know the real man in the mirror. But we will always remember the man and the music.

MJ the musical is now playing at the Ohio Theatre through September 15th.

