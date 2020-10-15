BACKSTAGE AT THE LINCOLN To Offer Virtual And In-Person Options For Remaining 2020 Lineup

All performances begin at 7pm at the Lincoln Theatre.

Backstage at the Lincoln, the Lincoln Theatre's local artist showcase series, offers audiences the extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a uniquely intimate performance experience set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln's rare, Egyptian Revival-style interior design.

Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 15% of capacity and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings. Patrons can also choose to purchase a virtual ticket which will enable them to watch the performance online.

All performances begin at 7pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). The schedule is as follows:

October 22 - KaTanya Ingram

A self-professed street performer, KaTanya Ingram has been serenading the streets of Columbus for more than 11 years. She will share her personal journey through a set of select songs from some of her favorite musical influences including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Etta James, and more.

November 12 - Sydney McSweeney

Accompanied by a full jazz band, Columbus native and rising vocalist Sydney McSweeney will present standard and contemporary jazz that has inspired her through the years and molded her into the musician she is today.

Tickets are $10 and patrons can opt to attend in-person or watch online.

In-person tickets must be pre-purchased and are limited to 15% capacity on a first-come, first-serve basis. In-person patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings.

Patrons who opt to watch online will be emailed a watch link 24 hours before the performance.

Both in-person and online tickets can be purchased at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available.

2020 Backstage at the Lincoln Safety Protocols

Patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear face coverings/masks at all times.

Temperature readings will be taken of all patrons upon arrival at the theatre.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online.

All guests will be directed to sanitize their hands.

All guests must sign a COVID-19 waiver release form.

All seats will be assigned to allow for social distancing.

Once the State-recommended capacity is met, no one will be allowed to enter the theatre.

At the end of the program, all guests will be directed to exit the theatre immediately.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

