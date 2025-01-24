Actors' Theatre Reveals 2025 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a sneak preview party at Germania Singing & Sport Society last weekend, Actors' Theatre of Columbus (ATC) revealed its 2025 summer outdoor season. Learn more about the full lineup below!

EMMA by Kate Hamill

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Robyn Rae Stype

Thur-Sun, May 22 – June 15

Emma is a fresh, wildly funny, feminist take on Jane Austen's beloved heroine. Emma is too clever for her own good; she decides to find the perfect romantic match for everyone around her, but can't find a partner for herself. Hamill captures Austen's wit, language, and flirtatious charm in a romantic comedy for all.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare

Directed by Philip J. Hickman and Assistant Directed by Adrianna Quiñones

Thur-Sun, June 19 – July 13

Shakespeare's masterpiece, the original “Shakespeare in the Park” show, returns to Schiller Park!

A Midsummer Night's Dream is the perfect way to spend the evening. Lovers, magic, quarrelling fairies, and a band of bumbling fools engage in a madcap comedy in this updated look at the classic story of romantic misadventure.

SHANE by Karen Zacarías

Adapted from the novel by Jack Schaefer

Directed by Chris Leyva

Thur-Sun, July 17 – August 10

Shane is the iconic hero of the American West, a quiet man who takes on the burden of protecting a loving family from wealthy ranchers who want to force them out. Karen Zacarías has faithfully adapted this powerful story for the stage, vividly picturing the frontier life and the struggle of the people who fought to make it theirs.

SHE KILLS MONSTERS by Qui Nguyen

Directed by Dr. Aviva Neff

Thur-Sun, August 14-31

She Kills Monsters is an adventure of the heart and mind. Agnes wants to know her sister better – and so she falls into the world of dice-rolling, dragons, and dungeons! Qui Nguyen's play is a perfect combination of comedy, combat, and coming-of-age anthem. This Young Adventurers version is suitable for all ages.

All performances take place at 8 pm at Schiller Park Amphitheatre. All performances are offered for FREE (donations accepted at intermission), or reserve a chair, blanket, or lounger in advance.

Auditions for the 2025 summer season will take place March 22-23 at the German Village Meeting Haus (588 S Third St.).

Comments