ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID Comes to Ember Women's Theatre Next Month

Always a Bridesmaid is headed to Ember Women's Theatre next month.

Four friends who have sworn to keep a promise they made on the night of their senior prom: to be in each other’s weddings no matter what. More than thirty years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making “the long walk” for each other, determined honor that vow. Join this laugh-out loud journey with these bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love, while realizing that marriages can end, but real friendships last a lifetime.

The production opens Friday September 6th, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm until September 21st at MadLab Theatre, 227 N. 3rd Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Admission is $25 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at www.emberwomens.com.

‘”Always a Bridesmaid is directed by eMBer ensemble member Michael Trakas and assistant directed by ensemble member Merritt Weirrick.

The cast features:

Abigail Murray as Kari Ames-Bissette

Beth Muir as Libby Ruth Ames

Colleen Cunningham as Sedalia Ellicott

Joyce Patrone as Monette Gentry

Traci Weaver as Charlie Collins

Melissa Bair as Deedra Wingate

Director, Scenic Designer - Michael Trakas

Assistant Director - Merritt Weirick

Stage Manager - Rachel Carpenter

Producer, Scenic Designer - Michelle Batt

Lighting Designer - Nikki Price

This is eMBer Women's Theatre's 3rd production of its 8th season. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair in 2017, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit eMBer Women's Theatre on Facebook, or email them at info@emberwomens.com

Comments