VIDEO: Cleveland Orchestra Presents HOME - Mindful Music Moments

The 12-minute piece, influenced by feedback from students who participate in Mindful Music Moments, was composed by Dr. Brian Raphael Nabors.

Jun. 11, 2021  

The Cleveland Orchestra has premiered HOME - Mindful Music Moments, a world premiere documentary and performance!

The Well brought together The Cleveland Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Columbus Symphony for an innovative commissioned work, in which members of each Ohio symphony performed one movement and all participated in the final movement.

Hear the music and watch the process unfold in this short film, created by Cincinnati filmmaker Asa Featherstone.

To learn more about Mindful Music Moments visit https://www.thewell.world/mindful-music

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


