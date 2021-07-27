VIDEO: Cleveland Orchestra Announces August 2021 Concerts at Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra recently announced its lineup for concerts at Blossom Music Center in August. The orchestra has released a new video highlighting the upcoming performances. The concerts serve as part of the 2021 Blossom Music Festival, which kicked off earlier this month.

Tickets are on sale now for all upcoming concerts.

Check out the video below, and view the full lineup!

All Beethoven

August 1

The Cleveland Orchestra performs one of Beethoven's greatest and most admired symphonies, loved by audiences for its energy and beauty.

Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute To The Beatles

August 8

The best of the Beatles like you've never before heard them: with symphony orchestra accompaniment. "Penny Lane," "Yesterday," "A Day in the Life," and so much more!

Tchaikovsky's Fourth

August 15

Seeking refuge in music when his life was in ruins, Tchaikovsky said of his Fourth Symphony's finale, "rejoice in the happiness of others and you can still live."

Romantic Brahms

August 22

Enjoy a romantic evening with Brahms's gorgeous Third Symphony. Filled with passion and longing, it has directly inspired many artists today.

Enigma Variations

August 28

A lovely tribute - and a musical riddle. Elgar's Enigma Variations was, in effect, his version of a mixtape: each movement was given as a tender portrait of a personal friend.