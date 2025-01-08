THE HOT WING KING Regional Premiere to Open at Dobama Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The third production in Dobama Theatre's 2024/25 mainstage season is the Regional Premiere of The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall. This production of the 2021 Pulitzer Winner will run from January 24-February 16, 2025 at Dobama, Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre.

Cordell's kitchen is a flurry of activity as his boyfriend Dwayne and their close friends Isom and Big Charles are busy marinating, frying, and carrying on in a bid to make him a winner at the annual hot wing competition. But when Dwayne's nephew shows up at their door, it becomes a recipe for disaster. Suddenly, first-place isn't the only thing Cordell risks losing. This heartwarming comedy is the perfect recipe for the chilly Cleveland winter.

Arriving with a critical reception as warm as its contents, Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King will be produced for the first time for Northeast Ohio audiences. The Dobama Theatre production features a dynamic cast including Corin B. Self (DWAYNE), Wes Allen (CORDELL), Charles Mayhew Miller* (ISOM), Syrmylin R. Cartwright (BIG CHARLES), Da'von Angelo (EJ/EVERETT), and Prophet Seay (TJ).

When asked what struck her as important while writing the script, Katori Hall explained "That it be about them being human; that it be about them loving each other; that it be about them supporting each other. I think coming out stories are cool - I love them and I think we should keep having them - but I kind of wanted to shift the expectation of a story about Black gay men."

The Washington Post said of The Hot Wing King, "The funny, moving tale of Black gay friends and lovers navigating responsibility and guilt - all while prepping for a hot wing festival - touches on pressing issues such as mental health as well as on the intricacies of Cajun marinade."

The creative team for the production includes Director Sheffia Randall-Nickerson, Scenic Design by Cameron Caley Michalak, Lights by Josee Coyle, Costumes by Lainey Bodenburg, Sound by Nicholas Drashner, Props by Vanessa Cook, and Intimacy Direction by Colin Anderson.

"I am thrilled to further the conversation around what makes a family in Northeast Ohio, especially in the black queer community," says Director Sheffia Randall-Nickerson. "Navigating my own blended and chosen family these several years made the story behind The Hot Wing King especially compelling. It's also a great excuse to sample the city's best wings! Food, Family and Luther- I can't wait to share this winning combination with audiences!"

Performances are Thursdays through Sunday from January 24-February 16, 2024. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:30pm. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396. Ask about the "pay-what-you-can" performances and opportunities.

Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN tickets are available for anyone that cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Simply visit the Box Office to purchase.

Comments