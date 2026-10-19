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Spotlight: A PUERTAS ABIERTASA at LatinUs Theater Company

A Darkly Comic Vision of the Afterlife Comes to Cleveland at LatinUs Theater Company.

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Spotlight: A PUERTAS ABIERTASA at LatinUs Theater Company

A Darkly Comic Vision of the Afterlife Comes to Cleveland: LatinUs Theater Company opens its 2026–2027 season with A Puertas Abiertas (Open Doors), a sharp, darkly comic play by acclaimed Argentine playwright Patricia Suárez, running October 23–November 8.

In a peculiar reading room somewhere between life and the afterlife, three women from different generations confront the choices, secrets, and unfinished business that brought them together. When a mysterious opportunity for reincarnation appears, they must answer an unsettling question: Is escaping hell truly worth returning to Earth?

Loosely inspired by Jean-Paul Sartre's No Exit, A Puertas Abiertas transforms eternal punishment into an intelligent and deeply human comedy filled with biting humor, absurdity, and unexpected possibilities. Performed in Spanish with English supertitles, the production features Sandra Insaurralde, Monica Torres, Maricris Gutierrez, and Luisa Fernanda, directed by Eddy Díaz-Souza.

Performances run at LatinUs BlackBox Theater (Pivot Center for Art, Dance & Expression, 2937 West 25th Street, Cleveland) with evening shows at 7:30 PM on October 23, 24, 29, and 30, and November 6 and 7. Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 PM on October 25, November 1, and 8. Tickets are $25, with Thursday performances offered on a Pay-What-You-Can basis. Free parking is available, and the production is recommended for ages 12 and older.

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