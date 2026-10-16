Review: THE BODYGUARD National Tour at The Stranahan Theater

NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Queen of the Night has arrived in the Glass City, and she’s pulling out all the stops to deliver a memorable evening of theatre.



Based on the hit movie and featuring a catalogue of Whitney Houston favorites, The Bodyguard Musical follows the life of pop star Rachel Marron (Brooke Bailey). When an obsessive fan begins stalking her, bodyguard Frank Farmer (Jonathan Blansfield) is hired to protect her. Although the two clash at first, romance eventually blossoms in this thrilling story. Filled with some of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits, the musical is a thrill to watch and hear.

Jonathan Blansfield & Brooke Bailey in the National Tour of The Bodyguard

​​​​​​

In putting the show together director Samantha Saltzman’s greatest achievement is ensuring this isn’t just another cookie-cutter jukebox musical. She allows the intimate moments to tell the story while pulling out all the stops for the bigger concert numbers. The story remains at the forefront, while the musical numbers deliver plenty of excitement. Choreography by Jim Cooney brings an impressive combination of energy and strength to the production. His work elevates the musical numbers, both big and small, adding another layer of excitement to the show.



Brooke Bailey performance of Rachel Marron is captivating. From “Queen of the Night” to “I Will Always Love You,” she proves she has the stamina and talent to take on the role made famous by Whitney Houston. Several of her numbers earned thunderous applause before the song ended. Make no mistake, this wasn’t simply recognition for an impressive imitation of Houston. It was an acknowledgment of Bailey’s own hard work, talent, and command of the role.



Jonathan Blansfield is a strong presence as Frank Farmer. He brings a protective quality to the character, making him feel like a steady and reassuring presence in every scene. Blansfield delivers a convincingly tough bodyguard while allowing Frank’s more tender moments to shine. Even when tasked with keeping up with carrying a pop diva, he makes the job look effortless.

Brooke Bailey as Rachel Marron in the National Tour of The Bodyguard



Credit is due to Broadway in Toledo for bringing this production to the Glass City. The national tour of The Bodyguard spent five weeks in Toledo preparing to hit the road, making the city an important part of the tour’s launch. The cast and creative team were welcome guests, creating extraordinary artistic opportunities for Northwest Ohio. Local audiences and members of the theatre community had the chance to meet director Samantha Saltzman and members of the cast, attend special rehearsals, and experience performances. The company graciously welcomed the community behind the scenes, offering a glimpse into what it takes to bring a national tour to life. These opportunities created a closer connection between the production and our local theatre community. One can only hope more opportunities like this will emerge in the future.



The Bodyguard is off to a strong start in the early days of its tour. The evening flew by without a hitch, delivering an exciting and well-crafted theatrical experience. By the end of the night, you’ll absolutely want to dance with somebody!



Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com. Group discounts for parties of 10 or more are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 06 Hrs 05 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cleveland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me