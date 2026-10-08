Interview: Samantha “Sami” Saltzman, Brooke Bailey, And Jonathan Blansfield of BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL at Broadway in Toledo

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As the national tour of The Bodyguard Musical prepares to launch in Toledo, Ohio, director Samantha “Sami” Saltzman and lead cast members Brooke Bailey (Rachel Marron) and Jonathan Blansfield (Frank Farmer) took time to speak with the press about bringing this new production to the stage.

The event kicked off with a Lucas County proclamation presented by Commissioner Lisa Sobecki, who recognized Broadway in Toledo and the tour for this significant opportunity in the arts. Throughout the proclamation, Sobecki praised how the decision strengthens cultural ties throughout the area, highlighting the vitality of our regional arts and cultural community.

“Through Broadway in Toledo, and the many organizations, venues, and community partners that make these performances possible, Toledo continues to demonstrate that the arts are an important part of our region’s quality of life, economy, and diversity.”

For Bailey, stepping into the role of Rachel Marron is an opportunity to embrace the larger-than-life presence of a pop superstar while also exploring the woman behind the spotlight.

“Yeah, I get a huge adrenaline rush. This is my passion. This is genuinely what I live for,” Bailey shared. “When I get on that stage, I just turn it on. I feel like you tap into this pop star, and when you're on stage as Rachel Marron, it's her time to perform. It's her time to give the audience what they've been waiting for.”



For Bailey, the placement of each song is an important part of telling Rachel's story.

“The songs are pivotal in the show. They help the arc of the entire story. Why is Rachel Marron singing this song? Maybe to Frank, maybe to herself. Why is she singing it in the mansion? It just helps build the story all in itself.”

The musical is filled with songs made famous by Whitney Houston, and Bailey feels a personal connection to each of them.

“I would say I love to perform each song because people come in knowing the soundtrack and having their own personal connections to it,” she said. “Then getting to sing them, I feel like they'll have an entirely different connection because of the way the songs are presented in the show.”

While audiences may already have a strong idea of who Rachel Marron is, Bailey hopes this production gives them a deeper understanding of the character.

“Playing the role, everybody knows the character, so what do you bring to it? It was something that came naturally to me, but it's also something I wanted to get better at,” Bailey explained. “I always want to get better with Rachel.”

“I feel like people know her as this pop star diva who's on when she's on stage, but she's also a person when she's off stage. I feel like I'm bringing a different emotional connection to her. People really need to understand her more vulnerable moments.”

For Bailey, that emotional connection is at the heart of her performance.

“I think she learns about vulnerability, and I feel like my biggest concern is really connecting emotionally with the audiences so they really understand Rachel.”

Jonathan Blansfield takes on the role of Frank Farmer, the bodyguard hired to protect Rachel. The role, famously played by Kevin Costner in the film, presents its own set of challenges.

“That’s the main challenge of the role,” Blansfield said. “He’s a man of few words.”

Blansfield worked closely with Saltzman to find the moments that reveal more about Frank beneath his stoic exterior.

“I worked with Sami, our director, to find ways to show his vulnerable side, to give him more nuances and colors. You earn that stoicism if you give him moments of vulnerability.”

While audiences may have a preconceived idea of Frank Farmer because of the film, Blansfield isn't trying to simply recreate Costner's performance.

“My Frank is not Kevin Costner,” he said. “We have a little bit more permission because it's not filmed and it's a musical. It's a new show.”

Blansfield sees the stage adaptation as an opportunity to make the character his own while still honoring what audiences remember.

“You can make it a little bigger, and earn those moments. If you give him a moment of emotional vulnerability or anger or some other type of color, then when he does go stoic, you're allowed to be with him.”

For director Sami Saltzman, bringing The Bodyguard to the stage has been a year-long process. Now, with the national tour preparing to launch in Toledo, she is ready for audiences to finally experience the production.

“We're really excited for an audience to see the show,” Saltzman said. “With an audience, you really get to feel that energy, and we're excited for everyone to see it.”

One of the benefits of developing the production outside of New York City has been the opportunity to completely immerse herself and the creative team in the project.

“Anytime you're able to do a show outside of one of the major cities, the rest of the world really comes here and just focuses on the art, and that's been really incredible,” Saltzman said. “It's been really great to get away, isolate it, and be able to live fully in the project. Toledo has just been so friendly and welcoming”

Saltzman understands the responsibility that comes with adapting such a beloved film and soundtrack for the stage.

“I think that anytime you adapt into a new form, you have to live within the art form you exist in,” she explained. “So we have a responsibility to the memory of that movie, the characters from that movie, and the music. It is the best-selling soundtrack of all time.”

Director Sami Saltzman



At the same time, Saltzman wants audiences to understand why they should see the musical if they already know and love the movie.

“If you want to go watch the movie, you can do that. If you want to go listen to the soundtrack, you can. So why should you come see a musical version?” “I think the answer to that is Alexander Dinelaris, who was our book writer and did such a beautiful job of integrating the songs into the storytelling of the show itself.”

It was important to Saltzman that the songs weren't simply inserted into the production because audiences recognize them.

“It was really important to me that Rachel not just enter center stage and sing six songs. Instead, I'm old-school. I believe in musical theater, and I believe that you talk until you can't talk, the emotions are too big, so there's no words. You dance. Dance and song are a part of the storytelling. How are we integrating those songs?”

Saltzman emphasized that this production is not simply a concert featuring Whitney Houston's greatest hits. The songs are there to advance the story and reveal the characters.

“It's not just a concert and redoing some songs that you know. It's telling the story. It's having those characters be believable so we can connect with them.”

That means considering everything from the lyrics to the choreography.

“What are those lyrics to what just happened in that moment? How much dance does this number actually want or not? When is she doing a full-on arena tour on stage? You want the hard-hitting dancing that Jim Cooney gives me, because he's amazing, but there are moments they are singing their feelings, and that doesn't want 5-6-7-8. So what does that look like? How are we still creating a viable theatrical experience within those numbers? What is that theatrical language and storytelling?”

The production has been a long time coming. Saltzman began developing her vision for the show nearly a year ago.

“I came to them with a full proposal of what we wanted to show, what I wanted to change, and what I wanted to build,” she explained. “Then we brought in the creative team, like a set designer and a lighting designer, and started talking about what the world of the show would be and look like.”

The cast came together several months ago, followed by an intensive rehearsal period.

“We've spent the last three weeks in rehearsal, and it's been incredible. But it took us a year to get there.”

The next step is tech, when the production's design elements come together.

“Now we're about to go into tech, where we add the set and the costumes and the lights and the sound and really make it feel like a whole world.”

And after a year of planning, Saltzman is finally about to see the production she envisioned become a reality.

“I can't believe the thing I pictured a year ago is now going to be on stage in front of an audience in two weeks. So that's really exciting.”

The Bodyguard launches its North American tour at the Stranahan Theatre in Toledo, with performances October 15–18, 2026, as part of the 2026–2027 Broadway in Toledo season.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 10 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Broadway in Toledo Recent Articles Interview: Samantha “Sami” Saltzman, Brooke Bailey, And Jonathan Blansfield of BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL at Broadway in Toledo

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