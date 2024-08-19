Review: GREAT 21ST CENTURY MUSICALS at The Musical Theater Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On August 24th and 25th, The Musical Theater Project will open its 26th season with GREAT 21STCENTURY MUSICALS, a sampling and celebration brand-new musicals, with, according to co-host and author of the program, Sheri Gross, “a glance back at some new works from composers that have been covered before and fit into the timing.”

To be staged in the intimate Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, the summer concert is part of the “Song Is You!” concert and cabaret series.

On its blog, TMTP explains that their mission is to preserve and honor the 20th [and 21st]-century classic American musical (both stage and screen) in songs, stories and social history by guiding their participants to learn about the art form’s past.

The organization’s goal “is to bring us all closer together in greater understanding of each other, and in joy, hope and love—these are meaningful and uplifting hallmarks of the classic American musical.”

Under the creative guidance of Bill Rudman, nationally renowned educator, broadcaster, producer and founder of The Musical Theater Project, the organization “has created more than 100 concerts and cabarets that celebrate and share musical theater as a uniquely American art form.”

Usually, the live concerts are written and narrated by Rudman, with musical direction and additional narration provided by Nancy Maier. The summer concert is being written and narrated by Gross and Maier, with vocals performed by TMTP audience favorites Nicole Sumlin and Eric Fancher.

In an interview with Gross, it was revealed that the shows to be highlighted and songs to be presented were picked by the duo from current shows and musicals that opened on Broadway in the 21st century, augmented by new works from songwriters that have been covered in concerts that fit the timing.

Works to be examined will include the Tony Award-winning THE OUTSIDERS, along with WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, SUFFS, THE NOTEBOOK, and THE DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES. Songs by Jason Robert Brown and music from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, COME FROM AWAY, THE PRODUCERS and WICKED will also be included. (Side note: both THE OUTSIDERS and WICKED were produced on Broadway by THE ARACA GROUP, whose partners are Matthew and Michael Rego and Hank Unger are native Clevelanders.)

How was the program put together? According to Gross, she and Maier examined shows that fit the theme, decided on what songs work for the singers, evened off the number of songs for cast, decided on how the songs flowed together, selected the opening and closing numbers and then wrote the text.

The program becomes a reality after the narrators and singers rehearse the show 4 or 5 times to make sure of the quality of the production and that it fits into the allotted time.

Experience GREAT 21ST CENTURY MUSICALS in-person on Saturday, August 24 @ 7:30 and Sunday, August 25 @ 2 at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, 40 River Street, Chagrin Falls.

For tickets go to: https://musicaltheaterproject.org/buy-tickets/

For updates on Chagrin bridge construction, please visit: https://chagrin-falls.org/336/N-Main-Street-Bridge—Information-Porta

Free valet parking is available!

