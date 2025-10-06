Review: ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN at Beck Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When one thinks of seeing experimental or area premieres of new contemporary scripts at local theaters, one normally doesn’t think of Beck Center for the Arts. Those kinds of plays are for the likes of Cleveland Public Theatre, Dobama (the self-proclaimed Cleveland’s Off-Broadway theater) or even Ensemble. Beck is usually the home of ELF, JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT and LITTLE MERMAID.

Andy Warhol IN IRAN, is a “new play,” so new that Sarah May, the director of Beck’s production, couldn’t even find a script after seeing, what she labels as a, “provoking, exciting and funny production” four years ago at Chicago’s Northlight Theatre.

But, May, one of the area’s top directors, who is known for her tenacity, sought out a script, and convinced Scott Spence, the Artistic Director of Beck, to let her stage the show, in a venue not known for experimentation.

Their gamble paid off!

Don’t be surprised if this production doesn’t get recognized as one of the area’s best plays of the year on both the Cleveland Critics Circle and Broadwayworld.com’s list of 2025 awards. Don’t also be surprised if director May and her fine two-person cast, also don’t get the award’s spotlight shown on them.

What’s it all about?

As May states in her program notes, “Journey with us back to exotic Tehran in 1976 with the Godfather of Pop Culture Andy Warhol who has come to do portraits of the Shah and his wife. Caught in a country on the verge of revolution, our clueless artist encounters a young Iranian activist, and together they discover a surprising bond.”

It’s a play about self-discovery, intrigue, history (of both Iran and Warhol), freedom, justice, set in a plot filled with high emotion, fact and humor. Yes, humor!

Written by Brent Askari, an award-winning Persian-American playwright and actor, who has written scripts for HBO, Paramount Pictures, Marvel Films and MTV, the script has had previous stagings in Chicago, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., but is having its area premiere at Beck.

Scott Esposito, one of the area’s most prolific actors, and multi-award winner for his performances, stretches his well-trained and experienced acting chops, as the eccentric Andrew Warhol. This is a role which requires someone who has both the ability to play all ends of the performance gambit—high drama and profound comedy. Esposito covers the spectrum with professional ease. This is a very fine acting display! Applause, applause, applause!

Esposito has a fine performance partner in the person of Kareem McGauran, who shows a breath of acting skills as Farhad, an enthusiastic, but probably misguided young Iranian terrorist. He engenders the youth whose intentions are right, but who seems naive in his means-to-a-questionable-end.

May’s direction is clearly evident in the clear characterizations and plot development. She is aided by a strong technical staff.

Patrick Ciamacco’s projection designs well-capture the Iranian conflict, Warhol’s art work and the conflict in the middle east.

Cameron Michalak’s set design nicely captures the correct visual allusions of an Iranian hotel room.

Jeff Lockshine’s lighting and Tesia Dugan Benson’s costumes also develop the right images.

Esma Eddeb’s knowledge of the Iranian culture appears to have assisted in developing the right historical and cultural moods.

CAPSULE JUDGMENT: Andy Warhol IN IRAN is a gem of a production. The well-honed script, focused direction and fine acting all lead to the conclusion that his is MUST SEE show that exposes the audience to an understanding of Warhol, Iran and the Middle East conflict through high drama and humor!

Andy Warhol IN IRAN, which runs with no intermission, is on stage through November 2, 2025 in the Studio Theater of Beck Center. Seating is limited. Contact beckcenter.org or 216-521-2540 for tickets.

