RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Return to Playhouse Square in 2027
The international dance production will play five performances at Cleveland's KeyBank State Theatre February 19-21.
Riverdance 30 – The New Generation will return to Playhouse Square in Cleveland from February 19-21, 2027 as part of a 47-city North American tour.
The production will play five performances at the KeyBank State Theatre as part of a tour running from January through May 2027. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 17 at 10 a.m.
Featuring Grammy Award-winning music, choreography and a new generation of performers, the current production combines Irish dance and music with new visuals and staging while retaining elements of the original Riverdance.
“We are thrilled to embark on a new North American tour and to bring a new generation of world-class performers to audiences across North America,” said Riverdance director John McColgan. “Since Riverdance first began over 30 years ago, it has evolved from a groundbreaking stage production into a global phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world while staying true to its roots.”
McColgan continued, “This new generation of extraordinary talent brings incredible energy, passion and skill to the stage, and I have no doubt they will blow audiences away. With breathtaking music, exhilarating dance, exceptional stagecraft and all the magic that has made Riverdance so beloved, this tour promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.”
Riverdance 30 – The New Generation launched in 2024 with a performance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and marked the production's return to North America following its three-year 25th Anniversary tour. It has since toured more than 100 North American cities, including a return engagement at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Cleveland Performance Schedule
Riverdance 30 – The New Generation will play Friday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, February 21 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by calling 216-640-8600.
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