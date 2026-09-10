Cleveland Institute Of Music Kicks Off 2026-27 Academic Year With Record-Breaking Classes

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The Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) is beginning the 2026–27 academic year with extraordinary energy, welcoming more than 150 new Conservatory students to campus—the second-largest incoming class in more than a decade and the largest since the pandemic.

Bringing together emerging artists from four continents, 15 countries, and 28 states, the new class reflects CIM's increasingly global reach and the breadth of talent choosing to pursue musical education in Cleveland. Seven members of the incoming class are from Ohio.

Incoming students are pursuing undergraduate, graduate, diploma, and doctoral studies in piano, strings, winds, brass, percussion, voice, organ, classical guitar, saxophone, and composition. CIM has been transforming its approach to delivering performance studies, musicianship studies, and general education, creating an integrated academic and artistic experience that is intentionally designed around the needs of today's music students and tomorrow's music professionals.

Admission to CIM is among the most selective and rigorous collegiate music admissions processes in the country.﻿

“There is contagious momentum at CIM right now, and this incoming class is a powerful reflection of it,” said Paul W. Hogle, President and CEO of CIM. “These students have arrived with extraordinary talent and ambition, and they chose CIM because they see a place where they can grow not only as musicians, but as artist-citizens, and future leaders. We are thrilled to welcome them into this community.”

The momentum extends beyond CIM’s Conservatory.

The Academy at CIM, the Institute’s pre-college program serving students from pre-kindergarten through high school, is also welcoming its largest enrollment since the program launched in the 2022–23 academic year. The Academy provides a holistic classical music education in a creative and collaborative environment, nurturing students’ individual talents, perspectives, and love of music through exceptional instruction and a supportive community. It represents the latest evolution of the preparatory education CIM has offered since its founding.

The growth is closely aligned with Blueprint:2030, CIM’s strategic plan, which established a goal of enrolling 120 new Conservatory students in Fall 2026, with a stretch target of 135, and 140 overall students in the Academy. With more than 150 new students joining the Conservatory this year, and 133 in the fall Academy class, CIM has exceeded its collegiate enrollment goals for the second consecutive year and will very shortly surpass the Academy goal.

At the same time, as more students choose CIM, the Institute is making its largest-ever investment to make a CIM education more affordable. As part of its Blueprint:2030 “Moonshot Goal” of creating a tuition-free conservatory, CIM awarded more than $5.4 million in tuition assistance to this year’s incoming class—the largest scholarship commitment in the Institute’s history.

That investment was made possible by significant philanthropic support, including a doubling of CIM’s endowment since 2016. And the momentum is already carrying into the next admission cycle.

On September 1, CIM opened applications for its incoming 2027–28 class and saw the largest number of applications started on a single first day in the Institute’s recorded history.

From pre-college students discovering their musical voices to aspiring professionals beginning conservatory study, the numbers point to a growing community of musicians choosing CIM—and to an institution building toward an ambitious future.

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