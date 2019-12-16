John Treacy Egan, Kathy Fitzgerald and More to Lead Cast of CLUE: A NEW COMEDY at Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House (CPH) has announced the cast of the high-spirited, madcap mystery Clue: A New Comedy. Based on the popular 1985 Paramount Pictures film with screenplay written by Jonathan Lynn, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this new adaptation is written by award-winning playwright Sandy Rustin, with additional materials written by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Produced in association with Work Light Productions, The Araca Group and Lively McCabe Entertainment, performances will run January 25, 2020 through February 23, 2020 in the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square.

Led by Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Prom), the cast features Broadway veterans John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady, Sister Act, Little Mermaid), Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked, 9 to 5), Michael Kostroff (Les Miserables, HBO's The Wire), Alex Mandell (The Play That Goes Wrong, Hand to God), Mark Price (Mary Poppins, All Shook Up), Donna English (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Graham Stevens (In Transit) and Eleasha Gamble (Fiasco Theatre's Into the Woods), as well as Cleveland and CPH favorites Josh Innerst (CPH's Ken Ludwig's Sherwood), Mariah Burks (CPH's Shakespeare in Love, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Elisabeth Yancey (CPH's Into the Breeches!).

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "Combine a cast of Broadway comic standouts with an hilarious script by Sandy Rustin that is full of mysterious high stakes hi-jinks, directed by the dynamic Casey Hushion, and you have all the makings of a killer night of theatre."

"With this stage production of Clue, the key is to embrace the spirit of the original material but also depart from the film and have it stand as its own," says Director Casey Hushion. "I am a lover of comedy, and think what this show does well is walk the fine line of slapstick jokes and high IQ humor. It is essential to buy into the truth and reality of the play as life and death stakes are at hand," she says.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at the Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult Paramount film, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

the rehearsal process, CPH is thrilled to have playwright Sandy Rustin in residence to assist in the creation and written development of the play. The CPH production of Clue: A New Comedy is in preparation for a National Tour scheduled to launch in 2021.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Sandy Rustin (Playwright) is an actress and award-winning playwright and thrilled to be opening her adaptation of Clue at Cleveland Play House. Her comedy The Cottage was presented by Manhattan Theatre Club with Seinfeld's

Jason Alexander directing, and is in development for a commercial production in NYC. She wrote the book and lyrics for Mattel's American Girl Live Tour slated for second season in 2020. Last spring, Sandy and collaborator Sarah Saltzberg gave a "thorough feminist scouring" (NY Times) to Rogers and Hart's I Married an Angel, adapted for New York City Center Encores! Her sketch-comedy musical Rated P...For Parenthood opened Off-Broadway and was optioned for TV development with ABC Studios. Sandy's play Struck enjoyed critically acclaimed productions at New Jersey Rep and Theatre Raleigh. Her play Houston is the recipient of the New American Musical Award and her comedy Elijah was recently presented as part of Midtown Direct Rep's "Theatre in the Parlor" Reading Series. Currently, Sandy is adapting the MGM film Mystic Pizza for the stage. She is also developing a new musical for Disney and writing a newly commissioned play as part of Florida Studio Theatre's The Suffragist Project. Sandy is Founding Co-Artistic Director of Midtown Direct Rep and an advocate for cowdenfoundation.org. A Northwestern University graduate, Sandy is a member of ASCAP, SAG, AEA and The Dramatists Guild, and is represented by Abrams Artists. sandyrustin.com @SandyRustin_

Casey Hushion (Director) is currently the Resident Director of Mean Girls (Broadway/National Tour) and Disney's Aladdin. Other Broadway credits include The Prom, Elf (2012, 2010), In The Heights (Broadway/National Tour), The Drowsy Chaperone (Broadway/National Tour/West End), To Be or Not To Be (Manhattan Theatre Club), and Good Vibrations. Casey directed Call Me Madam at City Center Encores last season. For television, she has choreographed musical sequences for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Casey directed the pre-Broadway production of Nerds at Philadelphia Theatre Company and the Broadway production of Nerds (almost). Off-Broadway, she directed Fat Camp at the ATA Theatre. Casey served as the Artistic Director of North Carolina Theatre for ten years, where she directed twenty productions. A graduate of New York University, Casey has directed at regional theatres such as North Shore Music Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse, Papermill Playhouse, Riverside Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, Casa Manana, Music Theatre of Wichita, and Goodspeed Opera House. With the Boston Pops, Casey has staged concert versions of Carousel and A Little Night Music.

The Design Team for Clue includes: scenic design by Lee Savage; costume design by Jen Caprio (CPH's Steel Magnolias, Rich Girl, Fairfield and Well); lighting design by Ryan O'Gara; sound design by JEFF HUMAN; composed by Michael Holland; hair, wig and makeup design by J. JARED JANAS; fight choreography by KEVIN INOUYE (CPH's Into the Breeches!, Pipeline). Additional creative team members include: JOHN GODBOUT (Production Stage Manager) and MARYANN MORRIS (Assistant Stage Manager).

CPH is proud to recognize Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. as Presenting Sponsor of Clue: A New Comedy. Additional support is provided by Great Lakes Brewing Company and Bob and Linnet Fritz.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $20-$97, with $15 rush tickets for currently enrolled students (valid student ID required). Young Professional discounts are available with our YP-CPH Membership. Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance for up to 8 tickets. CPH is a proud Blue Star Theatre and offers military members a 50% discount on tickets to any performance throughout the season. Military members interested in attending use the promo code: BLUST to receive the discount.

Single tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 216.241.6000 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 30% off single ticket prices by contacting CPH Groups Sales at 216.400.7011. Subscriptions are still available at the best low rates with amazing perks. Subscribe today and save up to 30%, with flexible small packages available, by calling the CPH Subscription Office at 216.640.8800 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.

