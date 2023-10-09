JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL To Be Presented At Clague Playhouse, November 3- December 3

Follow the story of Scrooge's business partner, Jacob Marley, in this irreverent and heartwarming tale. Tickets available at Clague Playhouse.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL To Be Presented At Clague Playhouse, November 3- December 3

Clague Playhouse presents a reimagining of Dickens' classicJacob Marley's Christmas Carol, by Tom Mula, from Friday, November 3 through Sunday, December 3, 2023 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM (no performance on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23).

“Marley was dead, to begin with...”  - and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge's mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Find out in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story during which Scrooge's heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley discovers his own.

Our cast, directed by Jonathon Wilhelm, features Brian Altman as Jacob Marley, Andrew Keller as Record Keeper and others, Jeanne Madison as The Bogle and Anne McEvoy as Scrooge.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or by visiting bit.ly/MarleyXmasTickets. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace Photo
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace

What did our critic think of THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace?

2
CelloBello Presents Documentary Premiere NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: CLEVELAND QUA Photo
CelloBello Presents Documentary Premiere NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: CLEVELAND QUARTET'S 1990 SOVIET TOUR

Join CelloBello in Cleveland for a documentary premiere and live performances celebrating the iconic Cleveland Quartet. Hear from quartet members and enjoy performances by The Weilerstein Trio and Cleveland Orchestra Cellists. Don't miss this captivating evening of music and history.

3
The Cleveland Orchestra Will Honor Robert Madison With Distinguished Service Award Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Will Honor Robert Madison With Distinguished Service Award

The Cleveland Orchestra will present its 27th Distinguished Service Award to architect and entrepreneur Robert P. Madison on October 12, 2023, at Severance Music Center. Learn more about Madison here!

4
Anthony Parnther & Sameer Patel Join List Of CIM Orchestra Guest Conductors In Fall 20 Photo
Anthony Parnther & Sameer Patel Join List Of CIM Orchestra Guest Conductors In Fall 2023

Anthony Parnther and Sameer Patel are set to join the CIM Orchestra as guest conductors in fall 2023. Find out more about these exciting additions to the lineup.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven's Fateful Fifth
Severance Music Center (2/09-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eric Whitacre Conducts The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Severance Music Center (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet
Severance Music Center (12/07-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
14th Street Theater- PlayhouseSquare (10/31-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COYO Autumn Concert
Severance Music Center (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Severance Music Center (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride in Concert
Severance Music Center (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride the Cyclone
Beck Center For the Arts (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUBMISSIONS FOR 8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
Weathervane Playhouse (4/20-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Beck Center For the Arts (5/31-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You