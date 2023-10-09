JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL To Be Presented At Clague Playhouse, November 3- December 3

Clague Playhouse presents a reimagining of Dickens' classic, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, by Tom Mula, from Friday, November 3 through Sunday, December 3, 2023 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM (no performance on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23).

“Marley was dead, to begin with...” - and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge's mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Find out in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story during which Scrooge's heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley discovers his own.

Our cast, directed by Jonathon Wilhelm, features Brian Altman as Jacob Marley, Andrew Keller as Record Keeper and others, Jeanne Madison as The Bogle and Anne McEvoy as Scrooge.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or by visiting bit.ly/MarleyXmasTickets. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup.