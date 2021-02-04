Cleveland Play House Presents Next Installment of THEATRE THURSDAY: THE ART OF CONNECTION

Cleveland Play House plays matchmaker with the next installment of Theatre Thursday: The Art of Connection on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Hosted by Artistic Director Laura Kepley, the February edition features four short plays commissioned by CPH and written by Philip Dawkins, Crystal Finn, Nandita Shenoy, and Lloyd Suh. Each play is inspired by artwork seen around Cleveland. Tickets to Theatre Thursday are Pay What You Can starting at $5 and are available at www.clevelandplayhouse.com

Artistic Director Laura Kepley states, "February Theatre Thursday will be a fun, interactive, and art-filled evening that will break-up pandemic routines and give audience members the opportunity to meet new people while trying something different. Part game night, part playmaking, part art appreciation class, February Theatre Thursday will not be your ordinary Zoom gathering! Shy folks, don't worry; the night is only as interactive as you want to make it."

Theatre Thursday: The Art of Connection will be a fun, unique night that explores the love affair between theatre and visual art. Four short comedic plays receive world premiere performances - each being inspired by a specific work of art that can be seen throughout Greater Cleveland. The plays will explore the theme of "connection." Audience members will have a chance to make new connections by working together virtually in small groups to read the plays aloud and uncover the creative couplings. To play along, audience members will have the opportunity to download, print, and/or read the scripts in advance of the event.

With Theatre Thursday: The Art of Connection, CPH welcomes back four incredible artists: Philip Dawkins (playwright, CPH CARE Monologues), Crystal Finn (actor, Fairfield, Rich Girl; writer/performer, Becoming Liv Ullmann), Nandita Shenoy (actor, Tiny Houses), and Lloyd Suh (playwright, CPH CARE Monologues and the 2017 Roe Green Award Recipient for The Chinese Lady).

KeyBank is Presenting Sponsor of the 2020-21 Theatre Season at Cleveland Play House.

Additional funding for Theatre Thursday: The Art of Connection is provided by Bank of America and the John P. Murphy Foundation.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is Pay What You Can starting at $5 per household. The event will be broadcast on ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Patrons can purchase viewing tickets exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which allows audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Events take place on the third Thursday of each month through April 2021. All events at 7:00 pm. For more information, please visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

CPH Digital Pass Subscriptions are available starting at $75. Subscribers receive premium access to artistic programming and special events throughout the virtual season. Passes are available exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.