Blank Canvas Theatre Presents STILL STANDING : A LIVE Multimedia, Drive-in Theatre Experience

Blank Canvas Theatre is still here and bringing live theatre back to Cleveland!

The company invites you to join a no-contact, socially responsible, multimedia performance in the 78th Street Studios parking lot. The show will feature songs from previous BCT productions that have a somewhat different meaning in our world today, as well as some tunes that will lift your spirits and make you want to dance and sing.

This drive-in show will feature a full live band, some of your favorite BCT performers, and the lighting and projection design. What better way to close out the summer than with an amazing show? So bring your own popcorn, drive in, experience something new, and help support LIVE theatre! $35 per vehicle*Advance sale only, so get your tickets NOW!

*Please share a vehicle ONLY with those in your family/residence/quarantine pod.

All parking is first-come, first-served.Parking lot opens at 8:15 pm

All audience members will remain in their cars during the performance. In addition to the speakers in our parking lot, the audio for our show will be transmitted directly to your vehicle's radio. The show will be a one-act concert, allowing you to arrive and leave without ever exiting your car. We'll even be sending you a playbill digitally, as well as a special ticket to put in your windshield. This ensures that you don't have to come into direct contact with any of our staff during your visit.

While the restroom facilities in the building will be available, please note that if you choose to use the restroom, you do so at your own risk and must wear a mask. Actors/Musicians/Staff:We have spent several weeks designing a way for our actors and musicians to remain safe. Blank Canvas Theatre is lucky to have partnered with The 78th Street Studios, who have given us permission to use their large SmartSpace venue on the first floor of the building. This will allow us to position all musicians and singers even farther apart than the recommended six feet.

Each performer will be on a "personal stage" that will be sanitized and only used by that person. Plastic barriers will be separating the performers' stages from one another. Along with tracking temperature and wellness checks every day for our artists, we are following all CDC recommendations and all performers will be wearing masks when not on their personal stages.

Blank Canvas Theatre(at 78th Street Studios)1305 West 78th Street, Suite 211. Cleveland, OH 44102 Blank Canvas Theatre provides professional quality productions, placing emphasis on entertainment at affordable prices and on safety.

To purchase tickets for this show CLICK HERE. CLICK HERE for COVID-19 SAFETY.

