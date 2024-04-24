BorderLight Theatre Festival Reveals Special Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three months from today, the 2024 BorderLight Theatre Festival will return to Playhouse Square with four days of innovative performances sure to entertain audiences! From July 24 to 27, established and emerging companies in theatre, circus, immersive experiences, street theatre, poetry, workshops, stand-up comedy, and more from Cleveland and across the U.S. will light up stages throughout the performing arts neighborhood.

As one of the newest fringe festivals worldwide—the inaugural event was held in 2019— BorderLight is a platform for independent artists and companies to showcase their work and engage new audiences in a vibrant environment. In 2024 and alternating years, BorderLight is thrilled to welcome, alongside the fringe artists, several acclaimed international touring companies featuring work of diverse regions and genres.

“BorderLight Theatre Festival proudly presents a groundbreaking lineup where theatre meets societal urgency,” said Executive and Artistic Director Dale Heinen. “With two U.S. premieres, our shows delve into themes vital to our human experience, from the pressing issue of loneliness—declared a public health crisis—to explorations of belonging, racism, music, identity and love. Featuring innovative work in puppetry, physical theatre, improvisation, audience interaction and dance, these award-winning productions—some hailed at the renowned Edinburgh Festival—promise to captivate and inspire Cleveland audiences."

This year's curated touring productions—including four international shows—include:

BorderLight Theatre Festival will take place July 24-27, 2024 at Playhouse Square. The full festival lineup will be announced in May 2024, with tickets going on sale in early June 2024. Learn more about the 2024 BorderLight Theatre Festival at borderlightcle.org, and across social platforms by following @BorderLightCLE.