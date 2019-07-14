BWW Review: THE TOXIC AVENGER is a Slapstick, Double Entendre Farcical Delight at Blank Canvas

Blank Canvas has a niche audience. They love slasher, off-the-wall, ridiculous plotted plays, especially musicals.

The nerdy group that calls this theatre their home away from home, will find "The Toxic Avenger" well within their scope.

Yeah, this is "The Toxic Avenger," the rock musical based on Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman's 1984 cult-film about the attempt of a sweet young man to clean up a New Jersey town, with death-filled results.

The musical, written by Joe DiPietro (who was born in Teaneck, New Jersey and was responsible for "Memphis," "All Shook Up"and "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change"), with music by David Bryan, and lyrics by the same duo, contains songs with titles such as, "Get the Geek," "Kick Your Ass," "Thank God She's Blind" and the ever popular, "Bitch/Slut/Liar/Whore." Really! (Could I make this up?)

If you are not a regular BC attender, before you come to the conclusion that "The Toxic Avenger"is a definite "do not see," be aware that it's impossible for anyone with a sense of humor, who likes outrageous slapstick, cross-dressing, soft rock music, and has an affinity for the bizarre, not to enjoy themselves.

So, what's all the fun about?

Once upon a time in Tromaville, New Jersey, there was a corrupt Mayor-lady (who resembles former-Governor Chris Christy in many ways), who with her henchmen (bullies, mobsters and crooked politicians) controlled the city and used it as their personal piggybank, caring little for the environment or the population.

In the same town was Melvin Ferd the Third, a geeky aspiring scientist, who loves Sarah, the blind librarian. Melvin wants to clean up the town's toxic waste dump and also dump the mayor. For his troubles he is thrown into a vat of sludge and comes out a hulking green monster named "Toxie."

Toxie becomes a superhero to many as he fights city hall and sleazy politicians and businessmen whose greed have made the correctly named Tromaville unfit for human inhabitation.

In the process, the hysteria is flamed by the blind librarian tripping over every pebble and crack, men and women dressing in drag, lots of quick costume changes, and some bad puns. Also on stage is a singing and dancing nun, water cannons squirting the audience, a splatter zone where audience members get sprayed with water and other substances and, of course, Toxie, running wild. Oh, and there are some good zingers aimed at POTUS.

Add a wailing, but subtle rock score, several nice ballads, fun attempts at coordinated dancing, extended farce, and lots of slapstick, and you have "The Toxic Avenger."

Patrick Ciamacco, the one-man crew at Blank Canvas--he directs, designs and builds sets, does special effects, makes the popcorn sold before and at intermission, while personally financing the whole shebang, adds to his chores for this show. He admirably plays Toxie, the lead role. The hulking hulk, he of green and molting skin and a hanging eyeball, has a powerful singing voice and great comic timing.

For this production Ciamacco relinquishes the directorial reigns to Molly Claassen, who does a smash up job keeping the mayhem constantly moving and the creative juices flowing. It is amazing to see what the BC thespians do with little space, littler money, "chutzpah," and a lot of imagination.

Musical Director Rachel Woods generally controls her players so that most of the dialogue and lyrics can be heard.

Noah Hrbek (White Dude) and Sydney Smith (Black Dudette) are a hoot as they change sexual orientations, accents and costumes with ease. "Hey, waddya tink," dis is 'posed to be fun an' dees two helps-uh-lot."

Leslie Andrews, she of "zaftig" cleavage, makes the most of her assets (the physical and vocal ones) to create a nasty Mayor Babs. She also hits the stage as Ma Ferd and the nun. She even plays two people at once. Talk about being multi-talented.

Pat Miller is adorable as the love-struck Melvin, a man with a mission to save New Jersey from itself.

Pretty Madeline Krucek stumbles around the stage as the blind Sarah, singing with a fine voice and nicely developing her role.

CAPSULE JUDGEMENT: "The Toxic Avenger" isn't great theater, but it is lots of fun for those inclined to enjoy the bizarre and are willing to laugh at the slapstick shticks that make this production a wonderful summer escape.

The Toxic Avenger runs through July 25, 2019at Blank Canvas, 1305 West 78thStreet, Suite 211, Cleveland. For tickets and directions go to http://www.blankcanvastheatre.com/

Next up at Blank Canvas is "Lobby Hero," which asks what happens when emotions come in conflict with principles. The script was written by the 2017 Oscar-winning author of "Manchester by The Sea."





