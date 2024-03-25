Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR at GREAT LAKES THEATER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sir John Falstaff is at it again! Yes, the chubby delightful bumbler, who was in the Bard’s HENRY IV, Parts 1 and 2, is now lighting up the stage in Great Lakes Theater’s THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, thanks to Elizabeth I. The Queen was so infatuated with the character that, according to rumor, she asked Shakespeare to write another play with Falstaff, this time depicting the rogue in love.



THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR was first published in 1602. It takes place in the town of Windsor, the location of the famed Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, thus the title.



“Key themes of Merry Wives include love and marriage, jealousy and revenge, social class and wealth.”



In brief, we watch as “Falstaff arrives in Windsor very short on money. He decides that, to obtain financial advantage, he will court two wealthy married women, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page. Falstaff decides to send the women identical love letters and asks his servants to deliver them to the wives. When they refuse, Falstaff sacks them, and, in revenge, the men tell the husbands Ford and Page of Falstaff's intentions. Page is not concerned, but the jealous Ford persuades the Host of the Garter Inn to introduce him to Falstaff as a 'Master Brook' so that he can find out Falstaff's plans.”



Thus, we are off on a merry farce with lots of pratfalls, double-takes, over-acting, bad accents, misguided love, jealousy, revenge, blackmail, mayhem and a happy ending!



Every aspect of the GLT production is sublime.



Farce is hard to perform…the timing, the controlled overacting, the unrealistic realism must be precise. In this production, it is!



The playful set (a Jeff Hermann conception) of lime green outlined houses of Tudor design, creative costumes (Daniele Tyler Mathews creations) with hand-painted flower patterns that mimic the vertical stage curtains, sprightly music (Matthew Webb compositions) and attempts at dancing, all add to this smile-along.



GLT newcomer, Daniel T. Parker, was seemingly born to play Falstaff, the knight of mischief. He is delightful and perfectly villain-light, making us cheer each time he gets embarrassed and maimed!



Jessie Cope Miller (Mrs. Ford) and Jodi Dominick (Mrs. Page) cavort with glee as Falstaff’s tormentors.



Jeffrey C. Hawkins, over-acts with positive effect as the up-tight Mr. Ford. Anthony Michael Martinez (Dr. Caius) and Nick Steen (Sir Hugh Evans), use overdone accents to enhance their over-blown characterizations.



The rest of the cast walks the difficult rail of being farcical without over doing it.



Congrats to director Terri McMahon for keeping the whole production light and fun and engaging.



Capsule judgment: Though generally described as a lesser work, with the right production, the tale of Falstaff, the rotund rascal who attempts, unsuccessfully, to woo and con the two wealthiest married ladies in the town of Windsor, can be a delight. GLT’s staging, with its glorious set, entrancing costumes, and wonderful acting is so good, that even if you aren’t a Bardophile, it’s a must-see



Next up at GLT: ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, a musical celebration of the country legend, April 26-May 19, 2024.



For tickets https://www.greatlakestheater.org (216) 241-6000.

