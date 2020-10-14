BWW Blog: I've Graduated! Now What? - Bailey Ford

I interviewed Arts Management alum Bailey Ford from Kalamazoo, MI, currently living in New York City.

This is chapter 2 of "I've Graduated! Now What?" a series in which I interview recent Baldwin Wallace graduates from arts related majors, so that we can all hear about their experiences, and even learn from their advices.

This chapter is very special to me. I interviewed Arts Management alum Bailey Ford from Kalamazoo, MI, currently living in New York City. I remember first hearing about Bailey four months before I transferred to BW. She was featured on the school's website for her role as social media intern for BE MORE CHILL, working closely with Joe Iconis. Having in mind I would transfer to the same major as her, and have very similar career ambitions, Bailey was almost a role model to me. Later when we met on campus we had the opportunity to work together on FREEDOM SUMMER and I'm so happy I can now call her my friend!

Bailey (left) with Lauren Marcus

when BE MORE CHILL performed on GMA

IS: Now that you've graduated, looking back at your time at BW, what was the most important thing you've learned?

BF: It's hard to pinpoint just one thing that was the most important because BW's Arts Management program teaches you so much. I think what helped me the most was learning so much about every role in arts organizations, because now I have a deeper appreciation for what everyone else does, which helps me do my job better.

IS: What would you say to your freshman-year self?

Bailey at Baldwin Wallace University

BF: I think I would tell my freshman year self to not put so much weight on a specific trajectory. What college and this pandemic have taught me is that you can never predict what will happen. Staying open to whatever opportunities may come allows you to partake in things you may not have otherwise. If you would have told me as a freshman that I'd intern on a Broadway show as a junior, I think my mind would explode.

IS: In high school, where/how did you see yourself after graduating college? Has that changed a lot to where you are now?

BF: In high school, I saw myself working in NYC in theatre one way or another. I didn't have a clear vision outside of that, so in that sense, it hasn't changed much. That said, obviously being in NYC during this pandemic is not exactly the New York I always pictured, but it's still the only place I could imagine myself at this age.

Calling NYC home.

Picture by: Gabriella Spiegel

IS: What's the most challenging aspect of graduating during a pandemic? (thinking about your chosen career)

BF: The most challenging thing about graduating during a pandemic is that the industry I love and want to work in has been dark for so long. It's scary to see people you look up to panic about the state of Broadway and theatre right now. That said, I'm hopeful it will return with that much more passion and space for stories that wasn't there before.

IS: What are your dreams for the future, or how do you see yourself in 5 years?

At opening night of BE MORE CHILL on Broadway

BF: It's interesting because I've always had a clear plan for where I was headed in life, and now I'm rethinking what that looks like for me. The dream is definitely to be able to work in social media for New York theatre. Outside of myself, I also hope that in five years, Broadway is a thriving industry again, showcasing innovative, inclusive stories.

At the 2019 Tony Awards

