BLACK NATIVITY Returns to Playhouse Square in November

Playhouse Square and Karamu House announced that the powerful holiday production Black Nativity will return to Playhouse Square this season with performances November 30 – December 15. Ticket prices start at $25 and will be available beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24. Additional ticket information is available at playhousesquare.org.

A Karamu Classic, Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity is the famed retelling of the Nativity Story, performed using gospel music, dramatic dance and biblical narrative. Russell and Rowena Jelliffe, the founders of Karamu House, commissioned Langston Hughes to write Black Nativity in 1961. The play was originally titled Wasn't That a Mighty Day?, but the name was changed to Black Nativity before the off-Broadway opening in December 1961.

It is performed nationwide annually, and Karamu is proud to produce this classic at home in Cleveland, where it all began.

Black Nativity will be staged at the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square for 16 performances, November 30 – December 15, 2024. Both matinee and evening performance times are offered. The show features direction by Tony F. Sias and Errin Weaver, with musical direction by Dr. David Thomas.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Saturday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.,

Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for all performances will be available beginning Tuesday, September 24, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call 216-640-8600.

In 2023 Karamu House was the first organization to be granted Associate Company status at Playhouse Square, a designation for established, professional Northeast Ohio arts organizations that are significant to our cultural life and have a relationship with Playhouse Square. More information about Karamu House is available at karamuhouse.org.





