All-Star Cast from Broadway, Music and TV Assembles for A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CAROL; Airs December 21

An all-star cast has been assembled for a virtual reading of "A Country Christmas Carol," a brand new twist on the Dickens classic with Emmy winning actor Jacob Young playing "Ben," a spoiled country music superstar, who's life is forever changed by the Ghosts of Christmas' Past, Present, and Future.

Jacob is joined by Special Guests, pop music icon Taylor Dayne, recently seen on "The Masked Singer," who made her Broadway debut in "Disney's Aida," CMA Award-winning country music artist James Otto, and Motown legend from The Supremes, Mary Wilson.

Also featured in the all-star cast are: John James, Jeff Colby from TV's "Dynasty" and "The Colby's", Amanda Baker (Babe to Jacob Young's JR Chandler on "All My Children") and currently seen on CW's "Black Lightning," Jim Borstelmann who has been seen in a string of Broadway mega-hits starting with the original cast of "Chicago" and including "Mel Brooks The Producers," Steve Freeman of "The Steve Freeman Podcast," who is also one of the producers of the reading, Justin Genna recently seen on TV's "Law and Order" and last year's hit movie "Little Women," Eric Martsolf, the Emmy-winning Brady Black from TV's "Days of our Lives," and Angie Schworer, Broadway's original Angie in "The Prom." Jacob Young's real life children Luke Wayne Young and Molly Young also appear in the reading. A Country Christmas Carol is written and directed by former "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" Associate Producer, Mark Rozzano.

There are many virtual versions of "A Christmas Carol," this holiday season, but none as truly unique as this one. You won't want to miss it!. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit Akron Children's Hospital. The reading premieres online Monday December 21 at 8:00 PM and is then available on demand until Christmas Eve December 24 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are only $11.99 and can be purchased at:

https://countrychristmascarol.ticketspice.com/show