The Carnegie and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park Present GODSPELL

Experience the musical on September 12 and 13.

Are you ready to sing about love? The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC) and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park have partnered to present GODSPELL in an innovative walking tour format where audiences can experience the musical at a safe, social distance on September 12 and 13. A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the production's start times of 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults ($32 for Carnegie and Pyramid Hill members), $25 for students and $15 for children age 10 and under.

GODSPELL

A Musical Based Upon The Gospel According to St. Matthew

Music and Additional Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Conceived by John-Michael Tebelak

The uplifting musical's physically distant staging across Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park's beautiful campus guarantees this will be like no production of GODSPELL you've experienced before! Each performance, featuring songs from Stephen Schwartz (PIPPIN, WICKED), has two start times to allow for social distancing within walking audience groups. This format does require sustained walking and standing throughout the show. For those who need a more accessible way to view the show, please call The Carnegie box office to reserve an art cart ticket, which includes access to one of Pyramid Hill's custom golf carts.

"In the arts, we're natural innovators - especially in response to unanticipated challenges," said Kim Best, Executive Director of The Carnegie. "COVID-19 represents a sea change for the industry, one in which partnerships are reinvigorated. Together, The Carnegie and Pyramid Hill are safely sharing the joy of the arts with the Greater Cincinnati region in a way we never would have imagined if not for these circumstances."

"Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park is excited for this collaboration and the opportunity to bring live theatre to our outdoor venue," says Sean FitzGibbons, Executive Director of Pyramid Hill. "This will allow our patrons, new and returning, to experience the park in a new way."

The socially distant production of GODSPELL presented by The Carnegie CDC, the volunteer consortium launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park represents the first performance partnership between the two arts organizations.

The Carnegie CDC acts as a creative engine and rapid response team to the current struggles of the arts and entertainment industry. It also provides a new community-based structure for performing arts programming, such as safe, socially distance live experiences, like GODSPELL, that follow public health recommendations to keep cast, crew and arts patrons safe.

The GODSPELL cast and production team is listed below.

CAST LIST

Jesus - Joshua Carandang

Judas/John the Baptist - Kyle Taylor

Socrates/Day by Day Soloist - Kaylee Michael

DaVinci/Turn Back O Man Soloist - Maddie Vaughn

Thomas Aquinas/Lessons Well Soloist - Kara Hancock

Gibbon/By My Side Soloist - Ashley O. Morton

Martin Luther/All Good Gifts - Je'Shaun Jackson

Sartre/Bless the Lord Soloist - Mackenzie Ruff

Ensemble - Royce Louden, Eric Klear, Elizabeth Taylor, Sam Johnson, Andi Angel, Maria Zierolf, Ethan Brooks Baker, Jordan Darnell, Logan Weinfurtner, Liam Sweeney, Savannah Boyd, Julia Olinger, Ezra Crist, Lyndsey Adams

PRODUCTION TEAM

Maggie Perrino

Greg Dastillung

Farley Norman

Caleb Redslob

Maddie Sensenstein

Genevieve Perrino

Christine Orr

Ria Villaver Collins

To purchase GODSPELL tickets, visit The Carnegie Box Office (open Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m.) in person, call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com.

GODSPELL presented through special arrangement with Theatre Maximus, 1650 BROADWAY, SUITE 606, NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10019.

