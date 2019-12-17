THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY to Open at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Everyday, it's a getting; closer to Jan. 18, when Buddy Holly: THE Buddy Holly STORY begins previews at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. The original jukebox musical featuring 20 of Holly's timeless hits runs through Feb. 16. The official opening night is Jan. 23.



Written by Alan Janes, Buddy Holly: THE Buddy Holly STORY chronicles Holly's meteoric 18-month journey to fame as one of the pioneers of rock and roll, who influenced The Beatles, Brice Springsteen, Elton John and countless others. The energetic cast portrays Holly in all of his stages: from his country roots in Texas to his songwriting in the 1950s, and his final concert before the plane ride that took his life, "the day the music died."



Seven musician-actors will perform Holly's own hits to help tell the story, with live performances of familiar tunes like "It's So Easy to Fall in Love," "Peggy Sue," "That'll Be the Day," "Not Fade Away," "Oh Boy!" and "Everyday," as well as Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and The Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace." The result is an experience that's half-theatre, half-electrifying rock concert. In the words of the Chicago Tribune, the show "sends people out of the theatre on an unstoppable high."



Tony Award-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge will bring her prior direction of Buddy Holly: THE Buddy Holly STORY and will build on that experience in the Playhouse production.



"We are referencing the original recordings as much as possible," says Dodge. "Andy Christopher, who plays Buddy and also serves as our Music Director, and I are devoted to making the show sound as authentic as possible."



Dodge plans to keep the focus of the musical on Holly's incredible story and legendary songs. She explains, "I wanted to get to the music quickly, so we are always living in Buddy's artistry."



For more information on Buddy Holly: THE Buddy Holly STORY, visit cincyplay.com.



CAST



Andy Christopher (Buddy Holly/Guitar); Joe Cosmo Cogen (Jerry Allison/Drums); Jayson Elliott (Hipockets Duncan/The Big Bopper and others/Guitar/Harmonica/Bass); Ryan Jagru (Tommy Allsop/Ritchie Valens and others/Guitar); Shayna Nicole Small (Apollo Headliner/Maria Elena Santiago and others/Keyboard): Byron St. Cyr (Apollo Headliner and others/Saxaphone and Guiro); Spiff Wiegand (Joe B. Maudlin/Bass and Brass);



PRODUCTION



Alan Janes (Playwright); Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Director); Andy Christopher (Music Director); Christian Boy (Set Designer); Tracy Christensen (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (Lighting Designer); Matt Kraus (Sound Designer); Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting Director); Andrea Shell (Stage Manager); Jenifer Morrow (Second Stage Manager)





TICKETS



To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at 800-582-3208) or visit www.cincyplay.com. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deafblind or speech disabled dial 711 to connect to our Box Office via Ohio Relay services.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, at 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Individual tickets start at $35, depending on seat location and performance day. Tickets to all 7 p.m. Sunday performances are priced at just $10 for college students with a valid school ID. Student tickets are just $15 on the day of the show for all other performances. Discounted ticket prices for children and teens are available for all productions and are $30 to $50, depending on show and seat location.



CONTENT ADVISORY

Buddy Holly: THE Buddy Holly story is recommended for ages 12 and up. Buddy's thick-framed glasses may seem nerdy and innocent today, but his songs about teenage romance, lust and heartbreak were edgy for their time period. Lyrics contain mild sexual innuendo, and there are other mature themes.



EVENTS

BUDDY BOURBON TASTING



Fridays, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, and Feb. 14 | 6:30 p.m. at the Playhouse | Cost: $42 per person

Join us before Friday evening performances of Buddy Holly: THE Buddy Holly STORY for a special bourbon tasting and a three-course meal. Catered by The Littlefield, dinner will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $42 per person and does not include a ticket to the show. Reservations are required by the Monday before the tasting.



FLASHBACK FRIDAYS!



Fridays, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, and Feb. 14

Every Friday during the run of Buddy Holly: THE Buddy Holly STORY, we invite audiences to dress up in their favorite retro ensemble inspired by the iconic rocker and his contemporaries. Channel your inner 1950s music fan and don a chiffon party dress, leather jacket and blue jeans, poodle skirt or sport coat!









