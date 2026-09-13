Review: CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati kicked off its 41st season with the world premiere of Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz, conceived and created by University of Cincinnati–CCM alum Scott Coulter. Far more than a traditional revue, the production weaves six decades of Schwartz’s catalog into a cohesive, thematic exploration of belonging and self-discovery. The show opens on a solitary Songwriter (John Boswell) struggling at his piano with writer’s block. As the ensemble surrounds him, reciting fragments of Pippin’s "Corner of the Sky"—brilliantly projected across the stage—those lines serve as a catalyst, seamlessly bridging the composer’s quintessential "I Want" anthem into the broader expanse of his celebrated body of work.

Vocally, the ensemble is an absolute powerhouse. Scott Coulter and John Boswell’s arrangements demand sharp dynamic control, and the cast delivers effortlessly, shifting from intimate, conversational phrasing to roof-raising harmonies. Gavin Poronsky brings a delightfully lighthearted spin to Wicked’s "Popular," while Jordyn Amani Jones steals the spotlight with a soaring, captivating rendition of "Meadowlark" from The Baker’s Wife. Klea Blackhurst delivers a showstopping, humor-infused take on Pippin’s "No Time at All," standing in brilliant contrast to Kenneth Early’s tender performance of "Fathers and Sons" (from Working), which exquisitely highlights Schwartz’s lyrical depth. Chanduni Herath’s vocals on Pocahontas’s "Colors of the Wind" bring a poignant, contemporary resonance to the lyrics, matched in emotional weight by Chris Blem’s equally moving take on "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

As the journey nears its end, Boswell poignantly links the central thread of feeling out of place to Wicked’s "Defying Gravity" and "For Good." When the entire cast joins him, the emotional arc comes full circle, transforming the opening moment of solitary frustration into a triumphant, shared climax. The blend is seamless, making these full-cast numbers the unquestioned high points of the show.

This vocal prowess is beautifully framed by the production elements. Set against a New York City rooftop framed by twinkling stars, the minimalist design by Brian c. Mehring creates an evocative backdrop for each song's yearning for connection. Cat Schmeal-Swope’s costume design complements this aesthetic with an understated elegance that lets the performers' individuality shine through. With CCM Chair of Musical Theatre Vincent DeGeorge’s fluid direction and choreography, every performer is given the space to fully lock in with the audience, making the staging as intimate as it is expressive.

Scott Coulter has successfully created something special with Corner of the Sky, skillfully utilizing Stephen Schwartz’s searching, yearning lyrics and soaring melodies—a glowing testament to Schwartz’s enduring legacy and a triumphant launch for Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s 41st season. Equal parts intimate character study and rousing musical showcase, it leaves the audience with a renewed appreciation for the songs we know by heart and the universal desire to find where we belong. Driven by powerhouse vocals and pure heart, Corner of the Sky isn’t just a revue—it’s a breathtaking celebration of art, connection, and the courage to claim your place in the world.

Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz is now playing at Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, through September 27.

Visit https://ensemblecincinnati.org/calendar/corner-of-the-sky/ for tickets.

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