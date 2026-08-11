CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Sets Cast at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz, a celebration of five decades of music from the Broadway composer and lyricist, beginning September 5, 2026.

Conceived and created by Scott Coulter, the production will officially open September 9 and continue through September 31 at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.

The cast will feature Klea Blackhurst, Chris Blem, Kenneth Early, Chanduni Herath, Jordyn Amani Jones, Gavin Poronsky and Sydney Short as singers, with John Boswell appearing as The Songwriter. Jessica Hendy serves as female swing.

Corner of the Sky brings together selections from Schwartz's catalogue, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Prince of Egypt and more. Through the music, the production explores themes including self-discovery, faith, family, friendship, ambition and finding one's place in the world.

Creative Team

Vincent DeGeorge directs and choreographs the production, with John Boswell serving as music director and Scott Coulter as vocal director and arranger.

The creative team also includes scenic and lighting designer Brian c. Mehring, Costume Designer Cat Schmeal-Swope, co-sound designers Jake Tillman and Danielle Lobello, projections designer Becca Schall, and properties curator and design associate Shannon Rae Lutz.

Jacob Dowell serves as technical director, with Margot Whitney as production stage manager and Lexi Muller as assistant stage manager.

Performance Information

Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz begins September 5 at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, located at 1127 Vine Street in Cincinnati, Ohio. Opening night is Wednesday, September 9.

Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $22 for adults, with tickets for students and children under 18 available for half the adult ticket price. Same-day half-price rush tickets are also available for remaining seats beginning two hours before each performance when purchased by phone or in person.

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